Discover Dymax Light-Cure Solutions for Tomorrow’s Technologies at MedTech Ireland

Dymax will feature light-cure solutions for tomorrow’s technologies at MedTech Ireland.

The company will exhibit UV & LED light-curable adhesives and equipment for medtech assembly.

Our adhesives and curing systems are designed to help customers produce high-quality, reliable devices—while also addressing critical sustainability goals.” — Michael Ford, Director of Business Development & Product Management

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dymax , a global manufacturer of rapid light-curing materials and equipment, will participate in MedTech Ireland, taking place September 24-25, 2025, at the Galway Racecourse in Galway, Ireland. The company will be on the second floor, Table 234, with technical personnel available to discuss applications and answer questions.Dymax will demonstrate light-curing solutions for medical device assembly that feature:• Bonding in seconds to support manufacturing efficiency• Visual cure confirmation and fluorescing indicators• Formulations without added solvents and TPOThe exhibit will include Dymax 1405M-T-UR-SC, a TPO-free adhesive with See-Cure color-change and Ultra-Redfluorescing technologies for cure confirmation and inspection. Dymax HLC-M-1000, which utilizes a hybrid light-curable adhesive platform to cure in light or darkness and contact/moisture cure for shadowed areas, will be featured. The BlueWaveQX4 and AX-550 light-curing systems will be in operation to illustrate precise, high-intensity curing.“MedTech Ireland is an ideal platform for us to connect with engineers and manufacturers who are looking for ways to improve efficiency and meet stricter environmental guidelines,” said Michael Ford, Director of Business Development & Product Management, Global at Dymax. “Our adhesives and curing systems are designed to help customers produce high-quality, reliable devices—while also addressing critical sustainability goals."About DymaxDymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispensing equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call 860-482-1010.

