Dymax's New 9773 Ruggedized Adhesive Meets NASA ASTM E595 Low Outgassing

Dymax 9773 low-outgassing adhesive is dispensed onto PCB components to ruggedize them.

Dymax introduces 9773, a low-outgassing, ruggedized adhesive for advanced military and space applications.

Material Provides Protection Solution for Mission-Critical Components and Board-Level Electronics in Space Applications

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dymax, a global manufacturer of rapid and light-curing materials and equipment, is pleased to add 9773 ruggedizing and staking adhesive to its portfolio of materials designed for coating, protecting, and securing components on printed circuit boards in satellites, missiles, and space applications.

Dymax 9773 is certified to NASA ASTM E595 Low Outgassing and meets Mil-Std 883 Method 5011 Low Ionic Content standards, which help minimize PCB contamination for cleaner boards and higher reliability in extreme environments found in space.

The on-demand UV/Visible light cure of 9773 means printed circuit boards are processed quickly and as needed, eliminating racking, stacking, and waiting for alternative chemistries like two-part epoxies to cure. Faster processing and reduced work-in-process result in increased throughput.

The adhesive is non-slumping on vertical surfaces up to 72 hours, jetting compatible for easy dispensing, and well-suited for ruggedizing, staking, or encapsulating PCB components. 9773 also complies with ASTM E595 with MAPTIS Material Code 09907.

With its one-part formulation, no solvents added, and halogen-free properties, the adhesive is a good choice for companies seeking to support their sustainability initiatives.

About Dymax
Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispensing equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call 860-482-1010.

Dymax is a leading manufacturer of rapid UV/LED light-curing adhesives and equipment. Light-curable materials include adhesives, coatings, maskants, gasket sealants, encapsulants, and potting compounds. Equipment ranges from spot- and flood-curing lamps to conveyors and dispensing systems. The company strives to engineer sustainable assembly solutions for OEMs worldwide and remains committed to green manufacturing initiatives. Served industries include automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, wearables, and consumer electronics.

