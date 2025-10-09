Kleinschmidt Expands Regulatory Expertise with Addition of Shana Wiseman

Shana Wiseman

Kleinschmidt is pleased to announce that Shana Wiseman will be joining the firm as a senior regulatory advisor.

Shana’s unparalleled expertise in hydropower regulation and her collaborative approach will help our clients navigate today’s most complex regulatory challenges.” — Jeff Deason, Regulatory Technical Director at Kleinschmidt

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt , an employee-owned consulting firm specializing in engineering, regulatory , and environmental services for the hydropower and water resource industries, is pleased to announce that Shana Wiseman will be joining the firm as a senior regulatory advisor.Shana, a nationally recognized leader in hydropower regulation, brings nearly twenty years of federal regulatory and environmental experience. She most recently served as program manager and senior technical advisor for the U.S. Department of Energy ’s Grid Deployment Office (DOE), where she led multidisciplinary teams overseeing hydroelectric incentive programs and shaping policy on hydropower development and modernization.Before joining the DOE, Shana held leadership roles at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), including branch chief within the Division of Hydropower Administration and Compliance. In these roles, she directed environmental review processes under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, and other key federal regulations, while managing the evaluation and processing of complex hydropower licensing, compliance, and decommissioning actions.“Shana’s unparalleled expertise in hydropower regulation and her collaborative approach will help our clients navigate today’s most complex regulatory challenges,” said Jeff Deason, Regulatory Technical Director at Kleinschmidt. “Her deep understanding of the federal regulatory process strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, environmentally responsible solutions.”Wiseman is widely respected for fostering collaboration among federal and state agencies, tribal governments, and industry stakeholders to advance environmentally responsible and technically sound hydropower projects.Wiseman earned a Master of Science in Recreation, Park and Tourism Management from Pennsylvania State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Leisure, Youth, and Human Services from the University of Northern Iowa.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies that strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com

