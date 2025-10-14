Introducing Shipworker.com – The Marine Industry’s Premier Job Board Powered by RSC Energy

RSC Energy officially launches Shipworker.com, a job board and workforce solution platform designed by maritime professionals, for maritime professionals.

ROCKLEIGH, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RSC Energy is proud to announce the official launch of Shipworker.com , a cutting-edge job board and workforce solution platform designed by maritime professionals, for maritime professionals. Shipworker is the new industry leader in delivering innovative workforce solutions tailored specifically to the unique needs of the marine sector. From ship repair and new construction to technical and professional services, Shipworker connects employers with a deep pool of thousands of pre-vetted, experienced candidates ready to add value from day one.Whether you’re a shipyard in need of welders and electricians, or a vessel operator looking for qualified Captains and Deckhands, Shipworker is your one-stop shop for workforce support — coast to coast and beyond.Access Skilled Trades and Maritime Experts On-DemandShipworker provides unparalleled access to highly skilled tradespeople, including:• Welders• Shipfitters• Machinists• Electricians• Pipefitters• Heavy Machine Operators• Crane Operators• Insulators• FabricatorsIn addition, our database includes global maritime professionals such as:• Captains• First Mates• Port Engineers• DeckhandsWhether you're hiring for long-term projects or emergency mobilizations, Shipworker offers flexible, scalable solutions to meet your workforce needs. Employers can access the database directly or let our team handle the recruiting for you — Shipworker does the heavy lifting, so you don’t have to."Shipworker.com is more than a job board — it’s a movement to modernize how the marine industry finds and deploys talent,” said Mark Arzoomanian, CEO of RSC Energy. “We’re proud to empower shipyards, contractors, and vessel operators with the tools they need to grow their teams quickly and efficiently."Start Hiring or Find Your Next Opportunity TodayTo learn more, visit www.shipworker.com and discover how Shipworker is transforming the way maritime businesses connect with top-tier talent.About ShipworkerShipworker, powered by RSC Energy, is the leading workforce platform serving the maritime industry. Built by maritime professionals with decades of hands-on experience, Shipworker provides recruiting, staffing, and talent solutions for ship repair, new construction, and vessel operations across the U.S. and internationally.

