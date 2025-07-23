RSC Returns to Manhattan with New Office in Penn Plaza, New York City

RSC returns to NYC with a new office at 1 Penn Plaza, boosting client engagement and visibility in a prime Midtown Manhattan location.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RSC is proud to announce the opening of its new office in the heart of Midtown Manhattan at 1 Penn Plaza , marking an exciting return to New York City after a lengthy presence that helped shape the company’s growth and visibility in the region.This strategic expansion reinforces RSC’s commitment to strengthening relationships, enhancing client engagement, and expanding its networking footprint in one of the world’s most dynamic business hubs. Located just steps from Penn Station, the new office offers unparalleled accessibility and proximity to some of the industry's top talent and partners.“New York City has always played a significant role in our journey,” said Mark Arzoomanian, CEO at RSC. “We’re thrilled to return to Manhattan, and especially to such a vibrant and well-connected area. The Penn Plaza location will allow us to continue growing our presence while staying closely connected to our roots in Rockleigh, New Jersey.”While the new Manhattan office will enhance visibility and business development efforts, RSC’s headquarters will remain in Rockleigh—just 20 miles from NYC—where the company continues to operate its core functions.RSC looks forward to welcoming clients, collaborators, and partners to its new location and to the many opportunities this expansion will bring.

