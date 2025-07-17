RSC Solutions Expands Global IT Delivery Capabilities with New Offshore Office in Pune, India

RSC Solutions expands globally with new Pune center, boosting delivery of scalable, high-quality IT talent and support for clients worldwide.

ROCKLEIGH, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RSC Solutions , a premier provider of IT staffing and workforce solutions with over 28 years of industry leadership, today announced the opening of its new offshore delivery center in Pune, India. The new facility marks a major expansion in the company’s ability to deliver world-class technology talent and agile workforce solutions to its global clients.The Pune office is strategically located in one of India’s leading technology hubs. It will serve as a key engine for scaling software development, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data analytics, and enterprise IT talent for clients across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific.“Establishing a major presence in Pune is a pivotal step in our long-term growth strategy,” said Mark Arzoomanian, CEO of RSC Solutions. “As demand for high-quality tech talent continues to surge, this facility enhances our ability to deploy scalable, flexible IT teams faster and more cost-effectively—without compromising on quality.”In anticipation of continued demand, RSC has also secured an agreement with one of the premier commercial real estate providers in India to support rapid expansion into additional cities. This strategic footprint ensures both capacity and continuity as the company continues to support critical IT initiatives and digital transformation programs for enterprise clients worldwide.The Pune center will play a vital role in RSC’s global delivery model, offering clients around-the-clock support and the ability to scale specialized teams for software engineering, DevOps, QA automation, AI/ML, and IT operations.About RSC SolutionsFounded in 1997, RSC Solutions is a trusted leader in IT staffing and consulting services, delivering top-tier technology talent for contract, contract-to-hire, direct placement, and project-based engagements. With nearly three decades of experience and a client roster that spans Fortune 500 companies to high-growth startups, the company is known for its deep expertise in sourcing, vetting, and deploying technology professionals that drive innovation and digital transformation.

