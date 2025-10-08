Iowa Behavioral Associates Expands to Ankeny with Grand Opening of Second Location & Community Open House on October 21

Iowa Behavioral Associates - Your well-being is our passion.

Iowa Behavioral Associates opens new Ankeny clinic to expand compassionate, stigma-free mental health care across Central Iowa. Community Open House Oct. 21.

We’re proud to expand our care to Ankeny and surrounding areas, and we invite the community to celebrate with us on this exciting day.” — Mindy Gingery, CEO & Founder of Iowa Behavioral Associates

ANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iowa Behavioral Associates (IBA), a trusted leader in compassionate mental health care across Central Iowa, is proud to announce that its brand new, modern clinic in Ankeny is now open and taking appointments. This marks IBA’s second location, joining the original clinic in West Des Moines.To celebrate, IBA will host a special Community Open House on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, from 4–7 PM at 1960 SW Magazine Road, Ankeny, Iowa 50023.This new clinic will help IBA serve more people and make care easier to access for patients in Ankeny and surrounding communities.“We designed this new space to be warm, welcoming, and stigma-free because seeking help for your mental health should feel safe and approachable,” said Mindy Gingery, CEO & Founder of Iowa Behavioral Associates. “We’re proud to expand our care to Ankeny and surrounding areas, and we invite the community to celebrate with us on this exciting day.”Grand Opening & Open House Highlights- Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with local officials and community leaders- Clinic Tours showcasing thoughtfully designed spaces built for comfort and care- Meet the Providers – one-on-one conversations with IBA’s team of therapists and nurse practitioners- Complimentary Refreshments & Treats for all attendeesThe new Ankeny clinic will provide the same trusted services IBA is known for in West Des Moines, including therapy, psychiatric evaluations, and medication management. Services also include evidence-based treatments tailored to children, teens, and adults, with specialized care for anxiety, depression, PTSD, addiction treatment, OCD, and more.In addition to welcoming new patients, IBA is also accepting referrals from other mental health providers, primary care physicians, schools, and community organizations who want to connect individuals with specialized behavioral health services.Event DetailsClinic Opening: Open now and taking appointments!Grand Opening & Community Open House: Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 4–7 PMLocation: 1960 SW Magazine Rd., Ankeny, Iowa 50023The event is free and open to the public. Community members, healthcare professionals, families, and potential patients are encouraged to attend.For more information about the Grand Opening & Open House, please visit: https://iabehavioral.com About Iowa Behavioral AssociatesIowa Behavioral Associates is dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based mental health care for patients across Iowa. With clinics in West Des Moines and Ankeny, IBA’s mission is simple: to help individuals and families find hope, healing, and lasting well-being. Your well-being is our passion.

