Iowa Ketamine Clinic Opens Second Location in Ankeny with Grand Opening and Community Open House on October 21

Iowa Ketamine Clinic – Providing compassionate, evidence-based mental health care in West Des Moines and Ankeny.

Iowa Ketamine Clinic opens its new Ankeny location, expanding access to safe, innovative treatments for depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Open House Oct. 21.

We’re proud to expand into Ankeny with our second clinic. It’s designed to be warm, safe, & stigma-free while offering advanced treatments for those who haven’t found relief with traditional therapy.” — Mindy Gingery, CEO & Founder of Iowa Behavioral Associates

ANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iowa Ketamine Clinic (IKC), Iowa’s leading ketamine therapy clinic, is proud to announce that its new Ankeny location is now open. This second clinic joins IKC’s original West Des Moines office, expanding access to advanced mental health treatments across Central Iowa.To celebrate, Iowa Ketamine Clinic will host a Community Open House on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, from 4–7 PM at 1960 SW Magazine Road, Ankeny, Iowa 50023.With the addition of its second location, IKC strengthens its commitment to bringing innovative, evidence-based care closer to more patients and families in the community.“We’re proud to expand into Ankeny with our second clinic. This space was designed to be warm, safe, and stigma-free while delivering advanced treatment options for people who may not have found relief with traditional therapies,” said Mindy Gingery, CEO & Founder of Iowa Ketamine Clinic.Why Ketamine in a Clinical Setting?Ketamine therapy is most effective when administered in a professional, controlled medical environment. Under the care of trained clinicians:- Personalized dosing & monitoring ensure safety and maximize therapeutic benefit.- A supportive environment enhances both physical comfort and emotional well-being.- Evidence-based outcomes show that ketamine, given in sub-anesthetic doses, may provide rapid relief for depression and other mood disorders where standard treatments have fallen short.At IKC, every treatment is guided by strict protocols, continuous monitoring, and an approach centered on patient safety and compassionate care.Grand Opening & Open House Highlights- Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with community leaders and officials- Clinic Tours of modern treatment and recovery rooms- Meet the Providers – conversations with IKC’s team of experienced clinicians- Educational Resources on innovative treatment options and patient support- Complimentary Refreshments & Treats for all guestsEvent Details- Clinic Opening: Now open!- Grand Opening & Community Open House: Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 4–7 PM- Location: 1960 SW Magazine Rd., Ankeny, Iowa 50023The event is free and open to the public. Patients, families, healthcare professionals, and community members are all invited to attend.For more information about the Iowa Ketamine Clinic, please visit: https://iowaketamine.com About Iowa Ketamine ClinicIowa Ketamine Clinic is Iowa’s leading ketamine therapy clinic, dedicated to helping individuals find hope and healing through advanced, medically supervised treatments. With clinics in West Des Moines and Ankeny, Iowa Ketamine Clinic provides safe, innovative options for patients facing depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other challenging conditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.