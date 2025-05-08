Now Open: Iowa Behavioral Associates Accepting Patients Statewide

Iowa Behavioral Associates - Your well-being is our passion.

Now open in West Des Moines, Iowa Behavioral Associates is accepting new patients and offering expert care for anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more.

We are thrilled to offer personalized care to our patients and be a part of their journey toward emotional and mental well-being.” — Mindy Gingery

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iowa Behavioral Associates (IBA) is pleased to announce the opening of its first location in West Des Moines and is now accepting new patients. IBA offers a variety of services designed to support individuals in achieving emotional well-being. Whether you are struggling with anxiety, depression, PTSD, or other mental health challenges, IBA is here to provide expert care tailored to your needs. Your well-being is our passion.Comprehensive Services for a Healthier TomorrowIowa Behavioral Associates offers a wide range of therapies and treatments, including:- Traditional Counseling and Therapy- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)- Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART)- Evaluations and referrals for IV ketamine and SPRAVATO (esketamine) therapy- CBT for Insomnia- Medication Management- Telemedicine ServicesThese services are delivered by board certified mental health nurse practitioners and registered nurses who are dedicated to providing high-quality care and support to individuals facing mental health challenges. IBA’s experienced team is here to help individuals cope with stress, trauma, and mental health disorders, enabling them to live their best lives with a renewed sense of hope and purpose.Conditions Treated- Anxiety- Depression- PTSD- OCD- Trauma- Insomnia and moreSecond Location Coming to Ankeny Summer 2025In addition to its West Des Moines location, IBA is thrilled to announce the opening of a second location in Ankeny, Iowa, in Summer 2025. This expansion will allow IBA to reach even more individuals and families in need of high-quality, compassionate mental health care."We are thrilled to offer personalized care to our patients and be a part of their journey toward emotional and mental well-being," said Mindy Gingery, co-founder of Iowa Behavioral Associates. "Our compassionate team is dedicated to providing innovative evidence-based treatments and we’re excited to serve the Des Moines area and the state of Iowa."About Iowa Behavioral AssociatesIowa Behavioral Associates is committed to providing expert mental health care in a compassionate and supportive environment. Serving patients in the Des Moines area and throughout Iowa, IBA uses a variety of proven therapies delivered by board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners and registered nurses to help individuals overcome obstacles and lead fulfilling lives. For more information, please visit https://iabehavioral.com/?utm_source=prgo or call (515) 348-6380.Make an AppointmentTo schedule an appointment or learn more about the services IBA offers, please call (515) 348-6380 or visit https://iabehavioral.com/?utm_source=prgo . The friendly staff is available to help set up an initial consultation and guide patients through the process.Contact Information:Address: 1701 48th Street, Suite 260West Des Moines, Iowa 50266Coming to Ankeny Summer of 2025For media inquiries, please contact:Kyndra MalmangerIowa Behavioral AssociatesPhone: (515) 348-6380Email: info@iowaketamine.comWebsite: https://iabehavioral.com/?utm_source=prgo

