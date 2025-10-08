Fischer Identity Appoints Bryan Leber as Chief Executive Officer

I’m honored and excited to lead Fischer Identity into its next chapter.” — Bryan Leber, CEO

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity , a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Bryan Leber as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.Bryan began his journey with Fischer Identity in 2006 as a developer and has since played a critical role in the evolution of the company’s product, services, and customer success strategy. Over nearly two decades, he has held several key leadership roles, including Chief IAM Architect, Vice President of Professional Services, and most recently, Vice President of Product & Service Delivery.“I’m honored and excited to lead Fischer Identity into its next chapter,” said Bryan Leber, CEO of Fischer Identity. “This organization has always been driven by a relentless commitment to solving identity challenges through practical, secure, and agile solutions. I look forward to deepening our impact across all the vertical markets we serve—especially in higher education and the public sector—by accelerating innovation and delivering real-world results for our clients.”Under Bryan’s leadership, Fischer Identity is poised to continue its legacy of delivering converged, no-code IAM platforms that address complex identity governance requirements while reducing implementation times and long-term operational costs.Fischer Identity’s mission remains clear: To empower organizations with leading-edge Identity and Access Management solutions that provide immediate value by enhancing security, streamlining operations and simplifying administration.About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.FischerIdentity.com ###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

