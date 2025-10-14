Fischer Identity to Showcase Identity and Access Management Innovations at the 2025 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference

Fischer Identity has a proud history of partnering with higher education institutions to simplify identity management and strengthen security.” — Bryan Leber, Chief Executive Officer

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity , a leading provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions, will be participating in the 2025 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference , being held October 27–30, 2025, at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Fischer Identity will be located at Booth #1644 at this premier higher education technology event. The in-person conference will be followed by an online segment scheduled for November 12–13, 2025.As the largest gathering of higher education IT leaders and technology professionals, the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference offers Fischer Identity a valuable opportunity to connect with institutions seeking advanced IAM capabilities. Attendees can explore the latest trends in technology, engage with peers, and discover impactful solutions. Fischer Identity already partners with numerous colleges and universities nationwide—including the University of Virginia, Baylor University, Auburn University, and many others—to deliver secure, scalable, and future-ready IAM solutions that meet the complex needs of higher education.“Fischer Identity has a proud history of partnering with higher education institutions to simplify identity management and strengthen security,” said Bryan Leber , Chief Executive Officer at Fischer Identity. “At EDUCAUSE 2025, we’re excited to demonstrate how our platform enables institutions to manage identities more efficiently, reduce administrative burden, and create better experiences for students, faculty, staff, vendors and more.”Mark Cox, Associate Vice President of Identity and Access Management Strategic Advisory Services at Fischer Identity, added, “This conference is an opportunity to engage directly with IT leaders to empower them to easily manage identities with confidence in an increasingly complex environment. At Booth #1644, we’ll show how Fischer Identity delivers agility, compliance, and scalability—critical capabilities in today’s evolving technology landscape.”Attendees are invited to visit Fischer Identity at Booth #1644 to:• Discover how Fischer Identity modernizes IAM infrastructure with seamless user experiences.• See live demos of our IAM solutions tailored for higher education.• Engage with our team on strategies for identity governance, access automation, and compliance.With conference goals centered on learning, connecting, and exploring innovative solutions, Fischer Identity is poised to deliver expertise that aligns with EDUCAUSE’s vision.About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.fischeridentity.com ###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

