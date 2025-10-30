Fischer Identity to Serve as Gold Sponsor at 2025 HESS National Conference in Louisville

Through clear documentation, strong deployment support, and native integrations, we help colleges move away from homegrown uncertainty to secure, auditable, and predictable identity programs.” — Mark Cox, CIDPRO, AVP of IAM Strategic Advisory Services

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity , a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, is pleased to announce its role as a Gold Sponsor of the 2025 HESS Consortium National Conference , set for November 12–14, 2025 at the Historic Galt House Hotel in Louisville, KY. As a Gold Sponsor, Fischer Identity will showcase its no-code, fully configurable IAM platform, with a dedicated presence and opportunity to engage with private colleges and universities focused on cost-effective, scalable, and secure identity management.The 2025 HESS National Conference gathers more than 450 member institutions—private, non-profit colleges and universities—who are committed to reducing technology costs, increasing collaboration, and sharing best practices in higher education IT. Fischer Identity’s sponsorship underscores its commitment to this community and its mission to provide robust, accessible IAM solutions tailored for the unique needs of higher education.“IAM is no longer optional—it’s foundational,” said Bryan Leber, Chief Executive Officer at Fischer Identity. “Our goal is to help higher education institutions deploy secure, compliant identity programs without requiring armies of developers or years of customization. The HESS Consortium is a vital partner in making modern IAM accessible and achievable for every member institution.”“IAM doesn’t need to be a multi-year project stacked with risk and unknowns,” added Mark Cox, Associate Vice President of IAM Strategic Advisory Services at Fischer Identity. “Through clear documentation, strong deployment support, and native integrations, we help colleges move away from homegrown uncertainty to secure, auditable, and predictable identity programs.”What Fischer Identity Will Offer at HESS 2025:• A business partner showcase booth where attendees can meet with Fischer Identity experts• Live demos of its no-code IAM platform, including features for onboarding, access policy configuration, and compliance auditing• Opportunities to talk through integration strategies with HR, student systems, LMS, and other campus applications• Insights into best practices in IAM tailored for private higher education settingsAbout HESS ConsortiumThe HESS Consortium is a network of over 450 private, non profit colleges and universities dedicated to lowering technology costs, increasing collaboration, and sharing resources to optimize IT infrastructure and operations. Their annual National Conference is a key venue for idea sharing, innovation, and partnerships. For more information about the HESS Consortium, visit www.HESSConsortium.org . Note that the HESS Consortium National Conference is open to HESS members only.About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.FischerIdentity.com ###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

