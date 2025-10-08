Tetrick, Favorites Roll In DSBF Harrington Splits
HARRINGTON, DE – Just Applause and Odds On Put Option (pictured above), both driven by Tim Tetrick, won their respective $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund divisions for 2-year-olds Tuesday at Harrington Raceway to complete a sweep of the two elimination legs.
Let It Ride Stable’s Just Applause ($2.10, Tetrick) was a 1:56.3 winner in the first division. Lovers Cay was second, with Philly View third. Trained by Linda Toscano, the He’s Watching filly improved to 2-for-4 lifetime, triumphing off a pocket trip behind pacesetter Lovers Cay.
In the remaining division, Odds On Racing’s Odds On Put Option ($2.10, Tetrick), prevailed on the front end impressively in 1:56.1 over Burlesque Belle and Sucha Sporty Girl. The He’s Watching filly improved to 2-for-2 lifetime for trainer Scott Di Domenico.
The top 8-point earners from the two legs of DSBF action will return to compete in the $110,000 finals on October 13-15.
On the undercard, Kelvin Smith and Jonathan Hutson’s Lofty Treasure ($9, Pat Berry) was a 1:53.1 winner in a $14,500 winners-over pace for trainer Joe Hundertpfund Jr.
