DSBF Trotters Complete 2nd Harrington Leg

HARRINGTON, DE – The 2nd leg of Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) action for 2-year-old trotters highlighted a 15-race program Wednesday at Harrington Raceway.

A quartet of $20,000 divisions was contested, two apiece for males and females.

Whodathunkit Stable’s Dancing Willow ($3.80, Jason Green) was a 2:01 winner for trainer Cliff Green in the first division for fillies. The Dusty Winner filly won for the second straight week over Wolfpack One and Rainingrainbows.

Also completing an elimination sweep was Don and David Wiest’s Tuis Star ($2.20, Corey Callahan), who won the second filly division in 2:01. Trained by co-owner Dave Wiest, the homebred EL Platinum filly notched her 2nd win in 6 career starts.

Thomas Lail’s Swee’pea ($3.60, Corey Callahan – pictured above) was a 2:01.1 winner in the first male division over Pappy’s Deal and Winging It. The Top Flight Angel gelding recorded his first career win. It was one of three wins on the card for Callahan.

The scourge of the male division is Thiskissformaryell ($2.10, Jim Morand), who was a 2:01 winner over Come On Miller and Whitesville D Hill. The Iron Mine Bucky gelding completed a sweep of his eliminations for trainer Les Givens and owners Nanticoke Racing, Jim Magno, and Joe Fonte.

Austin Stafford and Wyatt Starkey’s Navy Blue ($7.40, Art Stafford Jr.) won the overnight feature in 1:55.1 in the $18,000 Open Trot. Trained by Stacy Johnson-Stafford, it was his 20th career win.

The top eight-point earners from the two rounds of DSBF elimination legs will return for the $110,000 finals on October 13-15.

Live racing will continue on a Monday through Wednesday schedule (post time 4:30 p.m.) until October 22.

Thiskissformaryell, driven by Jim Morand, in gold and brown driving colors.

Tuis Star, driven by Corey Callahan, in green and gold driving colors.