Watch Em Win Heads Monday Harrington DSBF Winners
HARRINGTON, DE – A trio of second leg $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) action for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings highlighted the Monday 15-race Harrington Raceway program. Burke Racing, Knox Services, Phillip Collura and Weaver Bruscemi’s Watch Em Win ($2.10, Tim Tetrick) was a menacing landslide winner in the fastest division (1:53.1). The Ron Burke-trainee notched his 5th win in 7 career starts. A He’s Watching colt, he was an open length winner over He’s Webster and Kd’s Song.
John Dixon and Bryan Truitt Jr.’s Stained Glass ($2.60, Ross Wolfenden) was a 1:56.1 winner in the first division of the card over Roman Raider and Arette. The Roddy’s Bags Again gelding notched his first career win for trainer Bryan Truitt with a front end score. In the final division, C Millertimeagain ($3.40, Corey Callahan) marched to a 1:53.2 win for co-owner/trainer Erv Miller, Joellen Frowley and James Knowlton. The Roddy’s Bags Again fought off a game first-over charge from Slugger On Deck, who had won four straight, en route to his first career win. Slugger On Deck was a strong second, with South Of The Hood third.
The top 8 point earners will return to compete in the $110,000 final on October 13.
In the $18,000 Open, Andrew Glassmeyer’s Sweet Angel Boy ($8, Ross Wolfenden) won his 5th race of the year on the front end in 1:51.4 over Master Rigger and Steven’s Saloon.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.