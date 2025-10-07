Watch Em Win Heads Monday Harrington DSBF Winners

HARRINGTON, DE – A trio of second leg $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) action for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings highlighted the Monday 15-race Harrington Raceway program. Burke Racing, Knox Services, Phillip Collura and Weaver Bruscemi’s Watch Em Win ($2.10, Tim Tetrick) was a menacing landslide winner in the fastest division (1:53.1). The Ron Burke-trainee notched his 5th win in 7 career starts. A He’s Watching colt, he was an open length winner over He’s Webster and Kd’s Song.

John Dixon and Bryan Truitt Jr.’s Stained Glass ($2.60, Ross Wolfenden) was a 1:56.1 winner in the first division of the card over Roman Raider and Arette. The Roddy’s Bags Again gelding notched his first career win for trainer Bryan Truitt with a front end score. In the final division, C Millertimeagain ($3.40, Corey Callahan) marched to a 1:53.2 win for co-owner/trainer Erv Miller, Joellen Frowley and James Knowlton. The Roddy’s Bags Again fought off a game first-over charge from Slugger On Deck, who had won four straight, en route to his first career win. Slugger On Deck was a strong second, with South Of The Hood third.

The top 8 point earners will return to compete in the $110,000 final on October 13.

In the $18,000 Open, Andrew Glassmeyer’s Sweet Angel Boy ($8, Ross Wolfenden) won his 5th race of the year on the front end in 1:51.4 over Master Rigger and Steven’s Saloon.

Stained Glass and driver Ross Wolfenden.