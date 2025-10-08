Surrey Mayor and City Council Honor Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar’s Book on Fight Against Racism

Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar receiving the Certificate of Recognition from Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice by Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar with Hon. Sukh Dhaliwal, Liberal Member of Parliament for Surrey–Newton, who has represented the community in Canada’s House of Commons since 2015 and previously served as MP for Newton–North Delta from 2006 to 2011. Special guests, dignitaries, and community leaders gathered in Surrey to celebrate the launch of Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice and honor Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar’s powerful story of courage and perseverance. Dignitaries, community leaders, and supporters came together in Surrey to celebrate Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar and the release of Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice, recognizing his inspiring stand for justice and equality.

Recognition follows a packed book launch event drawing 350+ guests, dignitaries, and community leaders

Underdog isn’t just my story — it’s a mirror for anyone who’s ever faced injustice,” — Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and the Surrey City Council formally recognized Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice by Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar, issuing a proclamation on September 29 at Surrey City Hall that celebrates the book’s impact and underscores the city’s commitment to equity and inclusion.The proclamation comes just days after the Vancouver-area book launch, which drew more than 350 attendees and a distinguished roster of dignitaries and community leaders. Among them were Hon. Sukh Dhaliwal, Minister Jagroop Brar, Minister Harry Bains, Speaker of the B.C. Legislative Assembly Raj Chouhan, and former MLA Jinny Sims. Additional guests included MP Randeep Sarai, MLA Steve Kooner, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Jessie Sunner, Parliamentary Secretary for International Credentials Sunita Dhir, and former diplomat Bhupinder Lidder.“Your acknowledgment not only honors my work but also brings vital attention to the ongoing fight against racism and injustice,” Dr. Bhullar said, thanking Mayor Locke and the City Council. “I am truly grateful for your support and commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable community.”Part memoir and part legal drama, Underdog recounts Dr. Bhullar’s 13-year battle against systemic racism in Canada’s veterinary profession — a landmark human rights case that resulted in a ruling of systemic racism and a formal apology from the British Columbia Veterinary Medical Association.At the launch event, guests also learned about a forthcoming documentary that will bring Dr. Bhullar’s story to a wider audience, ensuring his fight for justice continues to inspire future generations.Underdog — already an Amazon bestseller and ranking in multiple top categories — is featured in a special Amazon promotion today, October 8, offering readers limited-time access and discounted pricing. The book is available now at Amazon in Canada and the USA and at www.DrBhullarVet.com

Documentary featuring Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar's landmark case - basis for The Underdog: A Veterinarian’s Fight Against Racism and Injustice

