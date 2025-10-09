Aethir Expands RWA Capital Suite

Protocol rewards meet real-world scale: New financing products unlock growth capital for cloud hosts

SINGAPORE, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aethir, which offers a decentralized, bare-metal GPU-as-a-service platform, today announced the launch of Aethir RWA Capital , a suite of financing products designed to help cloud hosts scale enterprise AI infrastructure without liquidating rewards or waiting for traditional loans.The suite addresses a critical bottleneck in enterprise AI. While demand for GPU compute continues to surge, cloud hosts face friction in accessing capital to acquire hardware and expand capacity. Aethir RWA Capital leverages real-world assets and protocol rewards to unlock liquidity for the platform's global network of GPU providers.RWA Stake Capital enables collateralized financing using staked, unvested or liquid ATH tokens and expected GPU cash flows. Hosts can access growth capital without selling ATH, maintaining long-term exposure while immediately funding infrastructure expansion.RWA Flow Capital offers community-backed, cashflow-based financing using expected GPU rewards. Flexible repayment terms align with actual GPU utilization, allowing capital deployment as compute generates revenue."We’re solving a fundamental coordination problem," said Aethir CTO Kyle Okamoto. "Demand for enterprise GPUs is exponential, and our clients need capacity now. But traditional financing moves too slowly for AI infrastructure. Aethir RWA Capital lets our cloud hosts deploy capital at the speed the market demands."The Aethir RWA Capital model creates a self-reinforcing growth mechanism.1. Cloud hosts contribute GPU resources and earn ATH rewards.2. Staked tokens and projected earnings act as collateral for instant credit lines.3. Capital deploys immediately to acquire and onboard new enterprise-grade GPUs.4. Infrastructure growth compounds network earnings and collateral value.5. Expanded capacity fuels the next round of financing, creating exponential scale."Every GPU generates rewards, every reward unlocks capital, and every deployment increases capacity. It’s a flywheel designed for network-wide expansion," added Okamoto.Aethir RWA Capital joins the platform’s existing suite of financing options, creating a comprehensive capital stack for GPU providers at every stage.-Short-term stake loans: 30-day advances with no collateral or interest-Extended stake loans: Flexible repayment with reward-sharing arrangements-EigenVault borrowing: Up to ~70% LTV with community reward distribution-RWA Stake Capital: Collateralized financing using staked assets (new)-RWA Flow Capital: Cashflow-based financing with flexible terms (new)Aethir RWA Capital is supported by institutional and DeFi partners, including Credit Coop, Tactical Compute (TACOM), and StoryHunt, to combine traditional credit infrastructure with decentralized collateral mechanisms. These partnerships bring institutional-grade credit solutions to decentralized GPU infrastructure."Aethir's GPU network is exactly the type of use case Credit Coop is designed to unlock," said Chris Walker, CEO of Credit Coop. "Traditional lenders don't understand staked tokens or network rewards, but we do. Our infrastructure turns these digital assets into working capital instantly, helping cloud hosts scale at the velocity AI demands."David Choi, Manager, Tactical Compute, adds, “This financing accelerates our mission to deliver enterprise-grade GPU infrastructure at unprecedented scale. Aethir understands the real value we're building and created a model that moves at AI speed. Together, we're proving how modern infrastructure should be funded."Aethir’s network spans more than 430,000 GPUs across 93 countries and more than 200 locations. With Aethir RWA Capital, the company aims to unlock $100M+ in accessible capital to accelerate infrastructure growth and expand global enterprise capacity."This is infrastructure finance rebuilt for Web3 velocity. Cloud hosts stake GPUs, earn rewards, generate cashflows and can now put that value to work through Aethir RWA Capital. It’s a DeFi mechanism where protocol rewards meet real-world infrastructure,” said Okamoto.To learn more about participating in Aethir’s GPU provider ecosystem as a cloud host and accessing Aethir RWA Capital products, visit enterprise.aethir.com or email ecosystem@aethir.com.About Aethir: Aethir is a decentralized GPU-as-a-Service network that offers access to enterprise-grade GPU computational power for AI and gaming use cases. By leveraging a decentralized model, Aethir ensures cost efficiency, reliability and accessibility for high-performance computing needs across industries. The company is backed by Web3 investors like Framework Ventures, Merit Circle, Hashkey, Animoca Brands, Sanctor Capital, Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC) and others, and has raised more than $140M in funds for the ecosystem.

