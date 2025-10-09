Filmmaker Shreyans Zaveri Unveils ‘Home’: A Poetic New Animated Short Exploring Belonging in a Vanishing World

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filmmaker Shreyans Zaveri, celebrated for his internationally acclaimed short film If Only, returns to the global stage with a deeply moving new project titled Home Home is an animated short that weaves stunning visuals with profound emotional storytelling to explore themes of deforestation, displacement, and belonging.With its poetic visual language, Home emerges as a moving reflection on disconnection, from the natural world, from each other, and from the impact of relentless development. It urges audiences to reconsider the meaning of “progress” and the essence of belonging.Speaking to the media, Shreyans Zaveri said, “With this film, I have tried to touch upon the uncomfortable questions around the cost of progress and the truth behind displacement. The basic premise behind Home is simple: as the mighty forests fall, where is Home?”With beautiful visuals along with Zaveri’s minimal visual style, Home transcends language barriers, touching on one of humanity’s most pressing crises, the rapid erasure of natural ecosystems.A Spiritual Successor to “If Only”Home continues the environmental narrative set forth by Zaveri’s previous short film, If Only (2022), which tackled the issue of illegal whale hunting. That film resonated deeply with audiences and environmental advocates alike, screening at over 30 international film festivals across the USA, Europe, Brazil, India, and Australia.“If Only” received honorable mentions and multiple award nominations for its visual storytelling and emotional depth. Its success culminated in a collaboration with the Oceanic Preservation Society, amplifying the message to help curb commercial whaling globally.While If Only explored the tragedy of oceans under siege, Home brings the focus to the forests, which are the lungs of the planet.A New Vision: When the Forest Comes to the CityIn Home, Zaveri ventures into new thematic territory. The film imagines what happens after deforestation, when displaced animals are forced to find refuge in urban jungles: alleys, abandoned buildings, and subway tunnels. This visual metaphor transforms the modern city into a haunting reflection of what’s been lost.“Home isn’t about destruction; it’s about survival, adaptation, and the redefinition of what it means to belong,” says Zaveri. “We live in an age where even the wild must find a Home among concrete walls.”The film is now making its way through the global film festival circuit, where it is being celebrated for its lush animation, haunting score, and universal environmental message. The film’s subtle storytelling and artistic design invite audiences of all ages to reflect, not with despair, but with responsibility. Some early comments from film festival viewers describe it as “a cinematic meditation on loss and resilience,” and “a visual poem that reminds us what it means to care.”“Home is more than a short film; it is a visual meditation on the delicate balance between nature and progress. Home stands as both an artistic triumph and a moral reminder in an era where forests fall faster than they can grow back and wildlife adapt to a world not designed for them. “ Shreyans added.About the Filmmaker: Shreyans ZaveriShreyans Zaveri is an accomplished filmmaker, storyteller, and visual effects artist whose work merges cinematic craft with environmental consciousness. His previous film, If Only, solidified his reputation as a director who uses technical innovation and art as a responsible medium, turning ecological issues into emotional journeys that stay with viewers long after the credits roll.Zaveri’s filmmaking profile on IMDb highlights a growing body of work that reflects his commitment to merging poetic imagery with purpose-driven narratives. Through Home, he continues his mission to use storytelling as a lens through which humanity can see its impact and its potential for empathy.To know the work and impact of Shreyans Zaveri visit https://www.srzpixelpro.com/

