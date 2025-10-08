Dr. Cheryl Wood Selected for Top Keynote Speaker and Communication Trainer by IAOTP

Dr. Cheryl Wood will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Cheryl Wood, international motivational speaker, 2x TEDx presenter, best-selling author, and Founder of Global Speakers University was recently selected as Top Keynote Speaker and Communication Trainer of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual awards gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Wood has clearly established herself as an expert in her field. As a results driven leader, Dr. Wood is a globally recognized keynote speaker and expert in helping organizations, leaders, and teams master the art of high-impact communication to increase productivity, performance, collaboration and trust. Whether it’s enhancing executive presence, improving team collaboration, or equipping thought leaders to speak with influence and clarity, Dr. Wood provides practical tools to help leaders communicate with purpose and get results.Her trainings, keynotes, and workshops are outcome-driven, research-backed, and tailored to your unique environment. She has delivered communication excellence to top-tier institutions like NASA, the FBI, USDA, Capital One, Prudential, EXIM, and the United Nations.Dr. Wood challenges the outdated notion that communication is a soft skill, redefining it as a power skill that shapes culture, drives alignment, and accelerates organizational success. When your leaders communicate better, they lead better. When your teams connect better, they perform better. And when your organization aligns around a shared vision, retention and morale soar.She is the publisher and editor of Voices of Change Magazine, a premier leadership and communication publication founded by Dr. Cheryl Wood herself. Each issue highlights bold visionaries and changemakers using their voices to shift culture and drive impact. Through powerful stories and practical insights, the magazine empowers readers to lead, communicate, and live with purpose and influence.In addition, she is a TEDx Presenter and was a Toastmasters 2024 Top 28 Int'l Speech Semifinalist.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to leadership, executive coaching, business coaching, personal development, public speaking, published writing, employee training, staff development, workshop facilitation, social networking, and new business development.Dr. Wood was also selected for an Honorary Doctorate degree from Global Oved Dei Seminary and University in 2020.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Wood has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized nationally and internationally. Most recently, she was chosen for 2025 Who’s Who in Black Baltimore by Who’s Who in Black and AFRO News as well as the Positive Light Award by RISE Awards. In 2023 she received the ICON of Excellence Award by FraserNet Inc. and PowerNetworking Conference. In 2021, she was awarded with the Goodwill Ambassador Award by the Office of State Representative Erica Thomas. In 2013 she received both the Who’s Who in Black Washington DC by Who’s Who Publishing as well as Who’s Who in Prince George’s by Who’s Who Publishing and Prince George’s Suite Magazine. In 2012 she was awarded the 40 Under 40 Award by Prince George’s County Social Innovation Fund and the Inspirational Entrepreneur of the Year Award by Stiletto Woman in Business. In 2011 she received the Small Business Influencer Award by Small Business Technology and in 2010 she was awarded both the Business Woman of the Year by The Professional Black Woman as well as the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award by Morgan State University. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her award of Top Keynote Speaker and Communication Trainer of the Year.Looking back, Dr. Wood attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, she looks to inspire those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.cherylempowers.com/ and https://globalspeakersuniversity.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.