CHRISTINE TOMEY SULLIVAN SELECTED AS TOP OWNER & CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

Christine Tomey Sullivan will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christine Tomey Sullivan, Owner and Chief Compliance Officer of the Tomey Group LLC in Farmington Hills, Michigan, was recently selected as Top Owner and Chief Compliance Officer of the Decade for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in leadership roles, Christine Sullivan has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. Her dynamic, results-driven leadership as the chief compliance officer for The Tomey Group LLC has made a significant impact on the company and the industry.As a leader, Christine oversees a large team of employees across multiple locations. Her areas of expertise and responsibilities are diverse, including human resources, payroll, regulatory compliance, talent acquisition, performance reviews, and health insurance matters. These extensive responsibilities showcase her comprehensive understanding of business operations.Ms. Sullivan is a distinguished entrepreneur. She successfully owns and operates TTD Enterprises, a premier real estate plaza in White Lake, Michigan. Through Sully Homes LLC, Christine manages an extensive portfolio of rental properties and Airbnbs. Expanding her real estate ventures, she also owns Cedar Oaks Lakeside Resort and Sully's on the Lake, a renowned resort and restaurant on Houghton Lake. Additionally, through Tomey Group LLC, Ms. Sullivan and her family proudly operate 48 Jimmy John's locations across the state.Before embarking on her current career path in her family's real estate and restaurant businesses, Christine was a beloved English teacher at North Farmington High School and University Liggett School. Her journey, which began with a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Masters in Educational Technology from Michigan State University, is a testament to her diverse skills and adaptability.Throughout her illustrious career, Christine has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for her accomplishments. Christine has been recognized by Who’s Who of Professional Women and Marquis Who's Who. This year she was featured on the famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square Last year she was honored with The Empowered Woman Award and she graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for her selection as Top Owner and Chief Compliance Officer of the Decade.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Christine Sullivan for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Sullivan is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Christine attributes her success to her perseverance, the values and support of her family, her work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her husband and children. In the future, Ms. Sullivan intends to continue expanding The Tomey Group.For more information, please visit: www.tomeygroup.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

