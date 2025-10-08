Game On with the Gaming Giants: Global Games Show 2025 Unveils Exclusive Speaker Lineup

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Games Show 2025 will take place on 10–11 December 2025 at Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi, co-hosted with Times of Games. Presented by VAP Group, the show returns for its landmark second edition, bringing the industry's brightest minds from across the gaming, esports, and metaverse industries together.Following success in its first run, this year's event boasts an even more impactful experience with a focus on future AI game design, the growth of esports, new gaming engines, and the metaverse's impact on online play. With the support of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau , Global Games Show solidifies the UAE as a nation that is bold enough to dream of being the Middle East's gaming and esports destination.Abu Dhabi & Space42 ArenaBacked by a $1.5 billion gaming economy and initiatives like AD Gaming and twofour54, Abu Dhabi is quickly becoming a worldwide hub for studios, developers, and esports teams. The state-of-the-art Space42 Arena offers an immersive, future-oriented environment designed for next-gen technology showcases and global gaming communities.Global Thought Leaders on StageThe 2025 edition brings an A-list lineup of speakers who have influenced and disrupted the gaming landscape worldwide:Jens Hilgers, ESL's Co-Founder & BITKRAFT Ventures General Partner – a visionary of modern esports.Dirk Lueth, Upland's Co-Founder & Co-CEO – leading metaverse-driven economies and digital real estate innovation.Sébastien Borget, Co-Founder & COO, The Sandbox – a leader in NFT, gaming, and open metaverse.Mohammed Yaseen, Esports & Gaming Association UAE Founder – driving grassroots esports growth in the Middle East.Johnson Yeh, Founder & CEO, Ambrus Studio; former MD, Riot Games Greater China – expert in scaling esports and Web3 gaming.Yat Siu, Co-Founder, Animoca Brands – advancing digital property rights and blockchain gaming adoption globally.Event HighlightsAttendees can expect conversations and showcases covering:Beyond the Game: How Esports Will Define Abu Dhabi’s Tech & Game EconomyThe Future of Gaming Engines: Unreal Engine 6 and BeyondAI-Generated Game Design: Is Machine Creativity Taking Over?The Metaverse Effect: Changing Multiplayer Gaming ExperienceWith high-level panel discussions, networking, and live presentations, the Global Games Show 2025 is set to be a milestone platform for creators, developers, investors, and communities shaping the next wave in gaming.Early-bird pricing is offered for a limited period, and tickets are now available. Sign up now About The Global Games ShowThe Global Games Show is more than an expo — it’s where creativity, technology, and culture collide. It unites developers, studios, investors, and gamers from around the world to shape the future of interactive entertainment. Its mission: to push the boundaries of gaming innovation, celebrate community, and build an inclusive ecosystem where play, progress, and possibility go hand in hand.Event Details:Venue: Space42 Arena, Abu DhabiDates: 10–11 December 2025Official Partner: Times Of GamesWebsite: globalgamesshow.comAbout VAP Group: A leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions over the past 12 years under the flagship events that are globally renowned under the brand of Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong footprint in the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong, our expert team of over 170 professionals ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. We drive innovation through Strategic PR and Marketing, Bounty Campaigns, and Global Events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI, and Gaming. We also offer services in advertising and media, as well as staffing.Press Contact:Public Relations Team

