National Treasury invites bids for service providers to support distribution of RSA Retail Bonds, 10 Oct

The National Treasury has issued Tender NT006-2025, inviting qualified and experienced service providers to submit proposals to distribute, administer, and manage the RSA Retail Savings Bonds Programme.

This initiative forms part of the National Treasury’s broader digital transformation agenda to enhance public access to RSA Retail Bonds and enable South Africans to invest confidently, securing market-related returns in a safe and transparent manner.

These Terms of Reference seek multiple service providers to take over and modernise the RSA Retail Bonds Programme, including:

  • Full distribution (including digital channels) and administration of retail bonds
  • Customer onboarding, engagement, and servicing
  • Transaction processing and compliance
  • Data analytics and performance reporting

Key requirements for prospective bidders:

  • Registration and compliance on the Central Supplier Database (CSD)
  • Submission of information in the prescribed templates
  • Valid Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) accreditation
  • Submission of a signed CV using the prescribed template

A non-compulsory briefing session will be conducted using Microsoft Teams. To express interest in joining the session, please send an email to NTAdministrativeTenders@treasury.gov.za.

Meeting details:

  • Date: 10 October 2025
  • Time: 10:00 – 11:00 AM (SAST)
  • Venue: Microsoft Teams
  • Link: Join Meeting

Deadline for submissions:
28 October 2025 at 11:00 AM (SAST). No late submissions will be accepted.

For further details and to download the official Terms of Reference (TOR), visit the e-Tender Portal.

