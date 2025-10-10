GymNation REMOVES all weights from its gym floor to encourage members to UNLOAD on World Mental Health Day 2025

Qurtubah Downtown Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GymNation has raised some eyebrows, after announcing it has taken the unusual step to remove all weights from a number of its gym locations across the UAE and KSA.

But it turns out, it’s for good reason.

While weights are an integral part of the fitness experience - GymNation revealed it has made the impactful decision to unload the weights, to encourage the public to “unload” themselves on World Mental Health Day 2025 (10th October).

GymNation, which has a community of over 150,000 members across the UAE and KSA, released a series of images this morning which showed empty weight racks, dumbbells piled-up outside the gym, and signage on the gym floor to alert gym-goers.

According to Rory McEntee, CMO at GymNation, “the only weight we want people to lift on the 10th October, is the weight off their mind”.

The bold move is designed to highlight the importance of mental fitness, as well as physical fitness, with GymNation organising drop-in mental health classes on the 10th October across selected gyms in partnership with leading mental health organisation, Sage.

McEntee added:

“For World Mental Health Day, we wanted to do something with maximum impact to encourage people to think about their mental health, as well as their physical health.

Unloading all the weights on the gym floor caught their attention, and in partnership with Sage we want to encourage gym users to “unload” and remove the weight off their mind with one of our dedicated mental fitness classes”.

Placing emphasis on mental fitness is timely, with previous research revealing almost 60% of the population in the UAE and 40% of young adults in the KSA suffer from at least one mental health disorder - with social media and financial stress both blamed as significant factors.

The dedicated mental fitness classes, organised in collaboration with Sage, can be booked online at GymNation.com. The class will focus on both sides of health starting with a selection of favourite themed classes from HIIT to Dance - followed by a mental health talk and Q&A. In addition, GymNation members will also be offered discounts for personal consultations with Sage’s team of experts dedicated to the mental health and wellbeing of individuals, couples and families.

Dr Gurveen Ranger, from Sage, commented:

“We loved GymNation’s bold idea to ‘take the weight off’ this World Mental Day. It’s a significant moment in the calendar, with people all over the world doing different things to prioritise mental health.

While physical fitness is crucial for mental health providing a natural boost to mood, reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety, and improving self-esteem and cognitive function - it’s the perfect time to remind people about the importance of talking, or unloading, to support their mental wellbeing.”

GymNation’s mental fitness classes, in collaboration with Sage, will be available at the following locations on the 10th October and are open to members and the general public:

Downtown Dubai - Les Mills Ceremony 6pm

Dubai Silicon Oasis - Zumba 6:45pm

Bur Dubai - Les Mills Bodypump 7:45pm

Book online at GymNation.com

