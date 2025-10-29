The world’s HEAVIEST billboard has been unveiled in the UAE

World's Heaviest Billboard

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UAE is home to the world’s tallest building - now it’s home to the world’s heaviest permanent billboard.

GymNation, the biggest gym chain in the Middle East, has turned heads this week, after claiming its new billboard in Dubai has broken all known weight records for an OOH (Out of Home) advert.

Weighing-in at a staggering ONE TONNE, the billboard was created using forty weight plates joined together.

According to Rory McEntee, Chief Marketing Officer at GymNation, the company had to “hire in” a team of strong muscle-bound men and women to install the billboard.

The advert marks the first time a UAE gym has built their own billboard. Health & Safety reps at the company concluded that the ad was “so heavy” that perimeter tape must be used to seal off the advert, in the event of a wall collapse.

The permanent installation reads: THE ONLY BILLBOARD THAT NEEDS A SPOTTER.

The heavyweight advert was unveiled to launch GymNation’s new “Strongman” class, which takes place every Saturday, 10am, at the Mirdif club. The class, for fitness lovers who love to lift big, is inspired by The World's Strongest Man international competition and includes exercises like Deadlifts, Tyre Flips, Log Press and Farmer’s Walk.

Commenting on the engineering triumph, McEntee said:

“Advertising in the UAE needed a lift so we took that literally. The result is the world’s heaviest billboard, built to celebrate strength in every form. It was a massive job, spotters were required to put it up, but thankfully no hernias were reported during the installation.

The Strongman class has been formulated in collaboration with our expert Fitness Instructors, and members can expect to shift some serious heavy loads - designed to bring out the inner strong man and woman in all of us.

We strongly advise observers to remain outside the perimeter tape if they’re heading past the billboard, or just want to take a photograph of this heavyweight marketing feat.”

GymNation’s new Strongman class will run Saturday’s, 10am, at GymNation Mirdif. You can book the class online at GymNation.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.