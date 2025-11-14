GymNation launches London billboard offering SELF DEFENCE retreats in DUBAI to protect Londoners from phone theft

London Billboard Self-Defence Class

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAE based fitness chain, GymNation, is dividing opinion on social media and the streets of London - after unveiling an extensive advertising campaign across the capital, offering Londoners the chance to “escape” to Dubai for a Self-Defence retreat.

The idea, to offer the British public free spaces on the retreat, is a fresh “solution” to restore Londoners confidence on the streets - amid a phone theft epidemic holding the UK’s capital hostage, according to GymNation CMO, Rory McEntee.

Giant billboards have appeared in Hackney and Southwark, two of the worst hotspots for phone thefts in the capital, while guerilla posters in Soho, and advert bikes in Oxford Street have also been spotted promoting the Self-Defence retreat.

Since first appearing, thousands of social media users have reacted to the tempting offer of warmer climes, and the chance to learn Self-Defence skills from the UAEs leading instructor, Jason Woodham - but it’s fair the campaign is dividing opinion.

Racking up thousands of likes, and dozens of comments on social media, one user kristy_alina commented:

“Tbh they created a phone theft hotspot as everyone scans the QR code 😂😂😂”

While another user asked “Do they pay for your flights and hotel 😂” and YourKemosabe saw the funny side of the ad commenting “Scan quick before your phone gets nicked” made me chuckle I won’t lie."

Some users reflected on the soaring rate of phone thefts with Spumar commenting:

"I’ve seen people getting their phones snatched 4 times this year, last time it was to an elderly person , does make you consider leaving”

And NowoTone asking "I always ask myself why this is such a London problem"

Eliana_poppycollins quipped “I wouldn’t get my phone out to scan that in E&C”

Whilst another simply stated “ridiculous LMAO” and affinad0 simply stated “MISSION: Escape UK”.

It comes complete with a “scan quick before your phone gets nicked” QR code for the public to scan and secure a free place on the Self-Defence retreat - just as thousands of Brits plan their winter escape to Dubai for sunnier weather - and safety.

McEntee commented:

“This campaign is incredibly timely, with the Met Police just announcing a new dedicated Chief to find new tactics to tackle phone thefts in London - and the theft figures are staggering”.

According to Met Data, phone robberies last year hit a record high of more than 80,000 cases.

Jason Woodham, who’ll be leading the Self-Defence retreat is recognised as one of the UAEs leading Self Defence experts.

Woodham added:

“It’s a misconception that learning self-defence is just about physical aggression, but actually it teaches you vital skills to reclaim your confidence, be more self aware, and feel empowered.

We’re not advocating aggression – we’re teaching composure.

When people feel strong, they make better decisions. They run if they must, they speak up when they can, and they stop living like victims”, Woodham added.

The Self-Defence retreat combines physical training, stress management, and urban awareness workshops, teaching participants how to project calm confidence and defuse threats before they escalate.

Social media is divided on the campaign, with some claiming it encourages a “vigilante mindset”, while others have hailed it as a much-needed wake-up call in a city where “people are afraid to use their phones” in London.

McEntee added:

“We’re not telling people to fight crime with fists – we’re telling them to stop surrendering to fear.

Londoners are proud, resilient people. They deserve to feel confident and safe walking down the street and commuting to and from their place of work so we created the dedicated Self-Defence retreat to help restore that confidence - and who wouldn’t want to come to Dubai.

It’s the safest place in the world, and the weather isn’t bad either - since we ran the promotion, we’ve had hundreds of requests for Brits to attend the class”.

Just last month, the Met Police’s newly appointed lead on phone theft, Cdr Andy Featherstone, agreed that the force’s approach to tackling phone thefts hasn’t been “good enough”. Official figures show ‘theft-person’ offences have jumped by 41% in London since 2024, according to the ONS, with nearly half of all phone thefts occurring in the UK’s capital, as per SquareTrade data.

In stark contrast, the UAE – where GymNation’s has over dozens of venues - boasts one of the lowest crime rates in the world with a crime index number of just 15.6 out of 100 as per World Population Review.

The contrast between the two cities, McEntee claims, partly inspired the self-defence retreat, adding:

“In Dubai, you can leave your phone on a café table and come back 4 hours later – and it’ll still be there. Try doing that in London”.

Celebs and sports stars have made highly publicised moves to Dubai recently, including Rio Ferdinand, while former Premier League star Jonjo Shelvey, 33, admitted “theft levels in London” was a factor in his decision to move to Dubai.

GymNation’s exclusive Self-Defence retreat begins on Saturday, 15th November, 8am, at their Al Quoz club - and runs every week until 20th December.

