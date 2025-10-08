Wiggle Butt Academy Public‑Private Partnership Moves Forward with City of Frisco for State‑of‑the‑Art Animal Facility

Wiggle Butt Academy Logo

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiggle Butt Academy is proud to announce a significant step forward in its proposed public‑private partnership with the City of Frisco to develop and operate a next‑generation animal care facility, designed using Fear Free principles. The City recently presented its City Council with initial plans for the facility, signaling strong alignment with the vision and advancing momentum toward contract finalization.A Bold Vision for Animal Care in North TexasThe proposed facility, to be located on four acres just south of PGA Parkway adjacent to the Balcones Recycling facility, is envisioned as a 19,000‑square‑foot, two‑story center that will incorporate a broad range of services including:Behavior and training servicesCommunity education and outreachHolding kennels and quarantine spaceAdoption, rescue, and foster servicesPet pantry and community support programsOnsite veterinary services (spay/neuter, vaccines, microchipping)Daycare, boarding, and groomingSpecialty care for cats and exotic animalsUnder the proposed agreement, the City of Frisco would own the building and land (with development costs estimated at $12.8 million), while Wiggle Butt Academy (led by founder Nicole Kohanski ) would manage operations, maintenance, and programming under a 20‑year lease.Why This Partnership MattersThis facility represents a new benchmark for municipal animal service infrastructure in the region. By embedding behavior, training, veterinary care, and community education all under one roof — and by applying Fear Free standards — the partnership aims to raise the bar for humane animal care while delivering cost‑effective, mission-driven operations.Moreover, the facility is designed to support educational and volunteer engagement: students from high schools or universities may participate in programs, and the public will have volunteer opportunities.Leadership & Operational ExpertiseNicole Kohanski, a long-time Frisco resident and three‑term member of the city’s Animal Advisory Board, has been tapped as the private operator. Kohanski’s credentials include multiple certifications in dog behavior and training, as well as Fear Free Elite status.Dr. Markie Schiller is proposed as the onsite veterinarian for the facility. With a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and over a decade of veterinary practice experience (especially in emergency and urgent care), Dr. Schiller brings deep clinical acumen to the effort.Importantly, Frisco Police Department’s Animal Services division will continue operations at its current facility, and the new facility would support veterinary care for public safety working animals.Next Steps & TimelineThe partnership still requires formal agreement on terms by Frisco City Council and the private operator. Once terms are approved, the parties will enter into lease and operational agreements and proceed toward design, permitting, and construction phases.Wiggle Butt Academy remains committed to working closely with City leadership, stakeholders, and the community to deliver a facility that is community‑oriented.“This partnership offers a unique opportunity to build something truly special for Frisco — a facility that not only cares for animals, but also integrates training, wellness, education, and community support in one place,” said Nicole Kohanski, founder of Wiggle Butt Academy.About Wiggle Butt AcademyFounded by Nicole Kohanski, Wiggle Butt Academy is a training and behavior consultancy serving the Dallas‑Fort Worth area. The team is credentialed in leading behavior and training methodologies, and is proud to uphold Fear Free practices. Wiggle Butt Academy places emphasis on humane, science‑based, and empathetic approaches to animal behavior and care.

