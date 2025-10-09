Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Voice Therapy Exercise Market to Reach US $2.3 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Voice Therapy Exercise Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends & Forecast By 2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Voice Therapy Exercise Market?

The market for voice therapy exercises produced by artificial intelligence (AI) has expanded significantly in the recent past. It is projected to rise from $0.81 billion in 2024 to approximately $1.01 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The magnified growth during the historic period is linked to the rising demand for remote speech therapy sessions, heightened awareness about speech disorders, increased integration of AI in the healthcare sector, the emergence of telehealth platforms, and a prevalent deficit in the number of certified speech therapists.

The market size for voice therapy exercises produced by artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to experience substantial growth in the forthcoming years, with estimates placing it at $2.31 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The growth during the projection period is largely due to the surge in demand for personalized therapy solutions, the union of AI with mobile health applications, increased investment in digital therapeutics, the broadening of elder and child care, and a heightened utilization of real-time voice analysis tools. Key trends expected during this period encompass progress in natural language processing for speech remodeling, advanced real-time feedback mechanisms, the invention of multilingual voice therapy equipment, breakthroughs in emotion-sensitive voice AI, and creation of flexible therapy algorithms.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Voice Therapy Exercise Global Market Growth?

The growth of the AI-generated voice therapy exercise market is being driven by increasing capital inflows into digital health. Investing in digital health refers to financing the tools or services that use technology to promote and manage people's healthcare. The intensifying demand from consumers for easily accessible healthcare fuels this surge in digital health investments, prompting increased innovation in personalized and remote health services. By providing scalable, personalized, and cost-effective solutions for speech and cognitive rehabilitation, AI-generated voice therapy exercises stimulate investment in digital health. These exercises foster healthtech innovation adoption and confidence. For instance, the American Hospital Association (AHA), a not-for-profit organization in the United States, reported that 86.9% of hospitals had telehealth services available in 2022, a slight but significant increase from 86% in 2021. Therefore, growing digital health investments are boosting the AI-generated voice therapy exercise market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Voice Therapy Exercise Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Voice Therapy Exercise Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Calm.com Inc.

• Hume AI Inc.

• Voxi Partners Ltd.

• Voiceitt Ltd.

• CereProc Ltd.

• Speechly Inc.

• Vocal Image OÜ

• BetterSpeech Inc.

• TalkForce AI Inc.

• TheraPlatform Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Voice Therapy Exercise Market?

Leading businesses in the AI-produced voice therapy exercise sector are concentrating on technological innovations such as AI-enabled rhythm therapy through wearable haptic feedback. This technology assists individuals suffering from speech impairments by enhancing their speech fluency. It operates by utilizing natural language processing (NLP) to examine vocal language, converting it into rhythmic vibrations that the person feels on their wrist. These vibrations function as an inconspicuous, neural timekeeper leading individuals towards improved speaking patterns. For example, in April 2024, Samsung Electronics, a company based in South Korea, introduced the Impulse app. This app, compatible with free Android and Galaxy Watch6, converts spoken words into rhythmic vibrations on the wrist, utilizing more than 250 progressive rhythm and tone exercises to boost clarity and fluency. It not only enhances speaking skills by providing real-time tactile pacing but also improves confidence by providing subtle support. Furthermore, it allows rhythm therapy to be conveniently accessed anytime and anywhere, proving beneficial for those afflicted with speech disorders.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Voice Therapy Exercise Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated voice therapy exercise market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud Based, On Premises

3) By Application: Speech Rehabilatation, Accent Modification, Voice Training, Stuttering Therapy, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Rehabilatation Centres, Academic And Research Institutes, Homecare, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Software: Mobile Applications, Web-Based Platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) Speech Recognition Tools, Virtual Assistants, Cloud-Based Solutions

2) By Hardware: Microphones, Headsets, Smart Speakers, Wearable Devices, Augmented Reality (AR) Or Virtual Reality (VR) Devices

3) By Services: Training And Education, Consulting And Integration, Support And Maintenance, Remote Therapy Services, Data Management And Security

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Voice Therapy Exercise Industry?

In the AI-Generated Voice Therapy Exercise Global Market Report for 2025, North America emerged as the main region in 2024. However, the quickest market growth in the forecasted period is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. Other regions encompassed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

