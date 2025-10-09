ICAB collaborates with Cotality to enhance support for policyholders in urgent need of temporary accommodation

The Insurance Claims Accommodation Bureau (ICAB) aims to improve responsiveness, insight, and care through technology

Our organisation specialises in arranging planned and emergency accommodation for those who are subjected to unwelcome events in their homes. Responding quickly and effectively is crucial.” — Tim Goodman, Director at ICAB

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Cotality™ (formerly known as CoreLogic), a leading data-driven property intelligence company, announced a new collaboration with ICAB, a leading provider of alternative accommodation for insurers, social housing organisations and an extensive range of instructing principals.ICAB arranges planned and emergency accommodation for policyholders and tenants undergoing immediate, overwhelming disruption when their homes become unhabitable due to unforeseen events such as floods or fires. Operating under immense time constraints, ICAB is dedicated to helping affected individuals regain a sense of normalcy and stability. To ensure that its process remained accessible, streamlined and stress-free for policyholders and instructing principals, ICAB recognised the need for a more transparent and agile approach.By deploying Cotality’s Contractor Workspace™, a fully integrated end-to-end solution that streamlines every stage of the claims management process, ICAB will be able to simplify and accelerate the accommodation process for policyholders experiencing extreme levels of stress.The platform will allow ICAB to automate key actions with customised workflows and enhance performance with real-time views of resources and job types. Contractor Workspace will integrate with existing systems and provide real-time visibility on claims involving vulnerable policyholders in time-sensitive situations. Configurable dashboards will enable ICAB to make faster, more informed decisions to support policyholders and real-time financial performance figures will support fiscal efficiency. The solution’s flexible architecture enables ICAB to address evolving operational challenges and opportunities.Tim Goodman, Director at ICAB, said “Our organisation specialises in arranging planned and emergency accommodation for those who are subjected to unwelcome events in their homes. Responding quickly and effectively is crucial, and Contractor Workspace gives us the data, insight and speed we need.”Mark Barrett, Vice President at Cotality, added “We’re excited to launch this platform at ICAB. The organisation does vital work for customers in precarious situations, and our automation, customisation and data abilities mean ICAB will be able to help even more people – while remaining efficient, agile, and financially responsible.About the Insurance Claims Accommodation BureauFounded in 1998, ICAB (the Insurance Claims Accommodation Bureau) is a family-run business providing nationwide, 24/7 accommodation and support solutions for people displaced from their homes. Working across insurance-related claims, social housing organisation needs, and major incident scenarios, ICAB offers hotels, holiday lets, serviced apartments, rentals, caravans, storage, removals, furniture and PODs, with tailored solutions for high net worth clients and complex cases. Learn more at icab.uk.com About CotalityCotality accelerates data, insights, and workflows across property and service ecosystems to enable organisations to surpass their ambitions. With billions of real-time signals across every customer and operational touchpoint, Cotality uncovers hidden risks and transformative opportunities. On 24 March 2025, CoreLogicofficially rebranded as Cotality™ to reflect our evolution and future direction. Learn more at cotality.com/uk Cotality™, the Cotality logo, Intelligence beyond bounds™, Workspace™, and CoreLogicare the trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. d/b/a Cotality. Other trademarks or tradenames referenced are the trademarks or tradenames of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.