Pentaleap Expands Campaign Manager With Powerful New DSP Features

Pentaleap updates its Campaign Manager DSP, enabling retailers to scale revenue and advertisers to run full-funnel retail media campaigns with ease.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pentaleap Inc., leader in retail media technology, today announced major updates to its Campaign Manager , the company’s demand-side platform (DSP) that helps advertisers run full-funnel retail media campaigns with transparency and ease.Since its launch last year, Pentaleap has evolved from an optimization layer into a full retail media solution — spanning Display, Video, Sponsored Products, RTB demand connectors, and Campaign Manager.“Pentaleap’s modular platform helps retailers get the best performance from any demand source, and direct-sold campaigns are a core source for many retailers.” said Mark Burton, Chief Product Officer, Pentaleap. “The evolved Campaign Manager offering gives everyone from Ad Ops power users to self-serve advertisers intuitive control over a full range of onsite formats. With cross-format campaigns, unified performance and powerful automations, retailers can offer standout campaigns directly through managed or self- service.”A leading US online retailer saw a 5% clickthrough rate by implementing Pentaleap’s relevancy-driven sponsored brand carousels through its Campaign Manager during Q2-Q3 2025.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁’𝘀 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿The latest feature release makes Campaign Manager more powerful and flexible than ever:• 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁-𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗕𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 – Smarter results, less work.•𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹-𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲, 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 – Up to 5× performance through relevance-driven targeting.• 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗦𝗼𝗽𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗨𝗜 – Launch in minutes, scale to hundreds of SKUs.• 𝗔𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽𝘀 & 𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 – Manage all formats under one roof, with budgets and creatives timed to retail moments.• 𝗕𝗶𝗱 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀 – Extra muscle on the searches that matter most.• 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲 – Custom bids, location targeting, and bulk edits for precision control.• 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝘀 – HTML5, video, sponsored brand carousel, and display, unlocking premium budgets.𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗘𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗚𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆Retailers are under pressure to monetize inventory while maintaining advertiser trust. Traditional platforms can limit retailers’ control of supply and access to demand, limiting both revenue and performance potential. Pentaleap’s retail media platform is:• 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 – Supports direct selling through Campaign Manager, as well as integrations with demand connectors like Skai and Teads.• 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁– Full visibility into bids, budgets, and performance.• 𝗙𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 – Available in both self-serve and managed models.By combining automation with control, Campaign Manager ensures retailers can scale revenue while advertisers gain clarity and efficiency."We’re reducing complexity for advertisers, enabling activation across multiple retail environments alongside their existing upper-funnel campaigns. This is a major step in delivering full-funnel activation for brands.” said Craig Hughes, EVP Corporate & Business Development at Teads, as quoted previously.Pentaleap will continue expanding Campaign Manager with new optimization goals, additional creative formats, and deeper integrations with demand partners.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗣𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗽Pentaleap is leading retail media towards an open, efficient ecosystem. Its modular retail media platform delivers stellar shopping experiences, makes advertisers happy, and drives hundreds of millions in revenue for world-class retail media networks like The Home Depot, Farmacia San Pablo, and Pague Menos.For more information, visit www.pentaleap.com

