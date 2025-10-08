Government on respecting law enforcement officials

Government condemns in the strongest possible terms any form of physical or verbal attack directed at police officers or any law enforcement officers. Such actions are not only criminal and punishable by law, but they also endanger the very individuals sworn to protect communities and uphold public safety.

This follows a recent video showing police officers being attacked in Kimberley, but similarly pertains to a number of previous incidents. The swift arrest of the two suspects involved, including one who assaulted a female police officer, must serve as a clear warning that government will not tolerate any act of aggression or obstruction against law enforcement officials.

An attack on a police officer is an attack on the rule of law itself. It undermines the stability and safety of our society and erodes the principles of respect and accountability on which our democracy stands.

Deputy Government Spokesperson, William Baloyi, said: “Respect for law enforcement is not optional, it is a civic duty and a cornerstone of public order. We urge all citizens to act responsibly and respectfully when engaging with law enforcement officers, especially as we approach the festive season. Police officers are working tirelessly to ensure that everyone can enjoy a safe and peaceful holiday period. Their safety and security are paramount, they must be able to carry out their duties without fear of attack or intimidation.”

Police officers serve on the front lines every day, often under difficult and dangerous conditions, to protect communities, prevent crime, and respond to emergencies. Cooperation with officers’ lawful instructions is essential. While citizens may sometimes disagree with an officer’s actions, such disagreement can never justify violence, abuse, or interference. Concerns or complaints about conduct should always be channelled through proper reporting mechanisms after the fact.

As the festive season approaches, a time when law enforcement presence intensifies to safeguard communities, government calls on all South Africans to show respect, patience, and cooperation. Let us work together to ensure that this holiday season is marked by safety, responsibility, and mutual respect between citizens and those who protect them.

