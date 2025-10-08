Western Cape Mobility on unveiling of inclusive pedestrian safety signage for visually impaired

On 7 October, Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku unveiled new pedestrian safety signage at the League of Friends of the Blind (LOFOB) in Grassy Park, Cape Town, designed to improve mobility for the visually impaired. The Western Cape Mobility Department’s initiative was in partnership with the South African Police Service (SAPS), City of Cape Town Traffic Services, and the LOFOB, and aimed to improve accessibility and safety for visually impaired pedestrians in the community.

As part of the department’s Mobility Month programme, this initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to promote inclusive, safe, and accessible transport infrastructure across the province, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of ability, can move freely, safely, and confidently.

LOFOB has served as a beacon of empowerment and independence for visually impaired persons since 1933. The organisation provides a diverse range of services which include education, rehabilitation, training, and psycho-social programmes to support the needs of children, youth and adults who are blind and visually impaired.

Addressing guests, Minister Sileku said, “Mobility is about freedom, dignity, and opportunity. When we say, ‘Mobility for All,’ we mean exactly that: a transport system where everyone, regardless of ability, can move safely. These signs send a powerful message: everyone matters, and everyone belongs.”

Community advocate Tseko Tlou commended the initiative, highlighting the social value of inclusion, “For people who’ve not always had equal access, this represents something much greater: dignity, safety, and visibility. Even when there are challenges, the positive change this brings far outweighs them.”

Ms Benita Peterson, Manager at LOFOB, added, “We wholeheartedly thank the Western Cape Mobility Department for its efforts. The improved signage will enhance independence and mobility, and will allow the visually impaired to navigate the streets with improved safety.”

“Today’s unveiling is not just about road signs, it’s about partnership and purpose. Together with organisations like LOFOB, the City of Cape Town, and our enforcement partners, we are building a Western Cape where accessibility and safety are the foundation of mobility. No one should be left behind,” Minister Sileku concluded.

The Western Cape Mobility Department remains committed to creating safer, more inclusive roads that enable every person.

