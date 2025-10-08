Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport on 2025 Cultural Awards

On Tuesday, 7 October 2025, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) hosted the annual Cultural Awards at the Artscape theatre, in Cape Town – an event that celebrates the contributions made in the fields of arts, culture, language, heritage, libraries, museums and archives in the province.

Winners were crowned in various categories across the sector. Renowned musician Loukmaan Adams was one of the recipients of a Ministerial Commendation, while Dr Isaac Balie was one among those who received a Ministerial Legacy award for his lifelong contribution in his field. Thandi Swartbooi, founder of the all-female ensemble Women Unite, was also recognised for her pioneering work in preserving indigenous dance and music, and empowering communities through the arts.

Head of Department Guy Redman said: “May tonight’s awards remind us that thriving is not the absence of struggle – it is the courage to grow despite it. As Vusi Mahlasela may say ‘The sun has risen.’ Let us ensure it never sets on our collective dream to make culture the soul of this province.”

Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport Ricardo Mackenzie said: “Art is the mirror and heartbeat of our society. It captures our shared struggles and triumphs, reminding us that creativity is both our refuge and renewal. The theme ‘Journey from Darkness into Light: Thrive’ speaks to the spirit of our province, a spirit that refuses to be defeated by hardship and instead transforms it into hope, beauty, and understanding. When we celebrate our artists, we celebrate resilience, imagination, and the belief that through culture, we all move forward together.”

More information on all the nominees can be found here and a full list of the evening’s winners can be found here.

More photographs are available on request.

Enquiries:

Tania Colyn

Head of Communications

Cell: 076 093 4913

#ServiceDeliveryZA