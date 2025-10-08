Aiortodox.com Releases 'What Would Jesus Say?' for German-Speaking Orthodox

Now live in Germany: Orthodox Q&A with citations, AI-priest chat (text/voice), Study Mode, prayer tools, and secure, exportable notes.

Today we bring Scripture-anchored answers for German-speaking Christians—fast, faithful, and clear—so families find guidance and a bit more peace at home.” — Andrei Stanica, CEO

GERMANY, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Germany — October 8, 2025Aiortodox.com today launches its German-language module, bringing citation-backed Orthodox Q&A, an AI-priest chat (text/voice), Study Mode, prayer tools, and the “What Would Jesus Say?” educational simulation to German-speaking Christians. Built by 4 Romanian specialists and 7 international collaborators under the coordination of co-founder and CTO Ionel Doboaca, the platform delivers round-the-clock guidance rooted in Holy Scripture and recognized Church writings. The goal is simple: fast, trustworthy spiritual help that supports—never replaces—priests and parish life, with private, exportable user notes.“Today we bring Scripture-anchored answers for German-speaking people—fast, faithful, and clear—so families can find guidance and a bit more peace at home,” said Andrei Stanica, founder and CEO of Aiortodox.com. “Every response cites sources and encourages users to remain connected to their parish, sacraments, and priest.”“Aiortodox.com is engineered for doctrinal fidelity and privacy,” added Ionel Doboaca, co-founder and CTO. “We pair transparent citations with strict data controls so users can study, reflect, and export or delete their data at any time.”Key Features Now Available in Germany* Citation-backed Q&A: Answers reference the Orthodox Bible and recognized Church writings (Fathers, canons, catechisms).* AI-Priest Chat (text/voice): Pastoral tone, grounded in Scripture and Orthodox teaching; consistently points users back to their own priest.* Study Mode: Layered explanations from Scripture, patristic commentary, and catechisms for small groups, catechesis, and personal study.* Prayer Tools: Step-by-step guides for morning and evening prayer, plus a confession-prep assistant.* “What Would Jesus Say?”: A clearly labeled educational simulation aligning responses with the teachings of Christ in the Gospels and Orthodox commentary. Not a substitute for prayer, sacraments, or clergy.* Privacy First: Personal reflections remain private; users can export or delete their data at any time.Local Use-Case Examples* “What are the fasting rules this week during the Nativity Fast?”* “How do I prepare for the feast of St. Nicholas?”* “How do I begin a simple morning prayer rule?”How It Helps* Access anytime: Immediate guidance when counsel is not instantly available.* Trusted sources only: Built on the Orthodox Bible and recognized Church writings for doctrinal coherence.* Formation, not replacement: Directs users back to parish life, sacraments, and community.Origin and MissionAfter surviving a house fire and awakening from a coma, founder and CEO Andrei Stanica assembled a team of theologians, AI engineers, and designers—4 Romanian specialists and 7 international collaborators—coordinated by co-founder and CTO Ionel Doboaca. The mission: provide 24/7 access to faithful, source-linked guidance that helps Christians learn, pray, and stay rooted in the life of the Church.AvailabilityThe full feature set—including AI-priest chat and “What Would Jesus Say?”—is live today on web and mobile for users in Germany.About Aiortodox.comAiortodox.com combines advanced AI with the depth of Orthodox Christianity to deliver fast, source-linked answers, prayer guidance, and interactive conversations. Founded by Andrei Stanica with a global team of theologians and engineers, the platform invites Christians to engage with historic teaching in an accessible, modern format.Media ContactEmail: [contact@aiortodox.com](mailto:contact@aiortodox.com)Website: [ https://aiortodox.com](https://aiortodox.com

aiortodox.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.