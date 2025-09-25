America gets aiortodox.com and a 'What Would Jesus Say' experience

What would Jesus say Check the new Ai Christian app Christianity into the AI era

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- aiortodox.com, the world’s first Orthodox AI platform, is now live in English for U.S. Christians of every tradition, while staying rooted in the Orthodox Bible and Church teachings. The new release introduces **“What Would Jesus Say,”** an interactive mode that simulates how Jesus might respond today—grounded strictly in Scripture and patristic commentary.## A Personal Origin Story with a Clear MissionFounder & CEO **Andrei Stanica** created aiortodox.com after surviving a house fire and emerging from a coma. That experience convinced him that faith and technology should work together to support people who need immediate spiritual guidance. He assembled theologians, AI engineers, and designers—**4 Romanian specialists and 7 international collaborators coordinated by CTO Ionel Doboaca**—to build an AI that is available **24/7** and faithful to Orthodox doctrine, while welcoming all Christians to learn and pray.## What U.S. Christians Can Do on aiortodox.comStarting today, English-speaking users can:* **Ask faith questions, get sourced answers.** Inquiries on Scripture, fasting, sacraments, saints, canons, and tradition receive concise responses with **direct citations** to the Bible and the Church Fathers.* **Build prayer habits.** Access step-by-step **morning and evening prayer** guides, plus a confession preparation assistant to examine conscience and prepare for sacramental life.* **Use Study Mode.** Explore explanations from Scripture, the Fathers, and approved catechisms—useful for small groups, catechesis, and personal study.* **Talk with an AI priest (text or voice).** Share worries or dilemmas and receive empathetic guidance anchored in Scripture and Orthodox pastoral wisdom. The AI consistently encourages users to **remain connected to their priest or pastor** for ongoing care.## The “What Would Jesus Say” ModuleThis clearly labeled, **educational** simulation lets users pose questions and receive answers modeled on Christ’s teachings, derived from the Gospels and Orthodox commentary. It is **not a substitute** for prayer, the sacraments, or clergy; it’s a tool that helps users internalize Jesus’s words and apply them to modern life. The tone is personal and pastoral—never robotic or academic—so that everyday questions meet timeless truth.## Why It Matters—For All Christians* **Anytime access.** When counsel isn’t immediately available, aiortodox.com offers **instant, scripture-based guidance**—late at night, between meetings, or on the go.* **Trusted sources only.** Answers are built from the Orthodox Bible and recognized Church writings, not from random web pages. That yields doctrinal consistency that many believers—Orthodox, Catholic, and Protestant—will value.* **Formation, not replacement.** The platform aims to **support** clergy, not replace them. It points users back to **church life, sacraments, and community**.## Privacy You Can Rely OnPersonal notes and reflections remain private. Users can export or delete their data at any time. Conversations are designed to be safe, confidential, and respectful.## New: English Module Now LiveOriginally launched in Romanian, aiortodox.com now serves English speakers worldwide. The full feature set—including AI priest chat and **“What Would Jesus Say”**—is available on web and mobile, free to access. “We built the English module so everyone from New York to Los Angeles can tap immediate, scripture-anchored guidance,” says Stanica.## Example Use Cases* **“What are the fasting rules this week?”**Clear, current guidance with biblical and canonical references.* **“How do I start a morning prayer rule?”**A simple routine with psalms and foundational prayers.* **“How can I control my anger?”**Practical counsel from the Fathers plus a one-week prayer plan.* **“Is a major feast approaching?”**Overview, historical context, and related prayers.* **“I feel lonely and need to talk.”**A compassionate conversation with the AI priest and relevant scripture.* **“I can’t ask my priest this yet—what should I do?”**Anonymous, scripture-based guidance that prepares you for a real-life conversation.## About aiortodox.comaiortodox.com unites advanced AI with the depth of Orthodox Christianity to deliver fast, source-linked answers, prayer guidance, and interactive conversations. Founded by CEO Andrei Stanica and CTO Ionel Doboaca with a global team of theologians and engineers, the platform invites all Christians to engage with historic teachings in an accessible, modern format. It’s **free**, live, and available now on web and mobile.**Andrei Stanica, Founder & CEO**[contact@aiortodox.com]Have a blessed day.

