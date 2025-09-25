Aiortodox.com Launches Russian and Ukrainian Support with “What Would Jesus Say”

Religion in AI times How people will interact in the future We pray for peace

First orthodox AI - From prayer guides to “What Would Jesus Say,” aiortodox.com brings instant, Bible-based free support, launching today in Russia and Ukraine

RUSSIA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- # World’s First Orthodox AI Launches in Russia & Ukraine with “What Would Jesus Say” Featureaiortodox.com, the world’s first Orthodox AI platform, is now available to Christians in Russia and Ukraine, with Russian- and Ukrainian-language modules live from today, while staying rooted in the Orthodox Bible and Church teachings. Following launches in Romania and the United States, Russia becomes the third and Ukraine the fourth country rollout—reflecting their place among the world’s largest and most historic Orthodox communities. We decided to launch in both countries at the same time because we hope that using aiortodox.com will ease their pains and suffering and bring some peace into their homes. The release includes “What Would Jesus Say,” an interactive mode that simulates how Jesus might respond today—grounded strictly in Scripture and patristic commentary.A Personal Origin Story with a Clear MissionFounder & CEO **Andrei Stanica** created aiortodox.com after surviving a house fire and emerging from a coma. That experience convinced him that faith and technology should work together to support people who need immediate spiritual guidance. He assembled theologians, AI engineers, and designers—4 Romanian specialists and 7 international collaborators coordinated by CTO Ionel Doboaca — to build an AI that is available **24/7** and faithful to Orthodox doctrine, while welcoming all Christians to learn and pray.## What Russian & Ukrainian Christians Can Do on aiortodox.comStarting today, Russian- and Ukrainian-speaking users can:Ask faith questions, get sourced answers. Inquiries on Scripture, feasts, fasting, sacraments, saints, canons, and tradition receive concise responses with direct citations to the Bible and the Church Fathers.Build prayer habits. Access step-by-step morning and evening prayer guides, plus a confession preparation assistant to examine conscience and prepare for sacramental life.Use Study Mode. Explore explanations from Scripture, the Fathers, and approved catechisms—useful for small groups, catechesis, and personal study.Talk with an AI priest (text or voice). Share worries or dilemmas and receive empathetic guidance anchored in Scripture and Orthodox pastoral wisdom. The AI consistently encourages users to remain connected to their priest or pastor for ongoing care.The “What Would Jesus Say” ModuleThis clearly labeled, educational simulation lets users pose questions and receive answers modeled on Christ’s teachings, derived from the Gospels and Orthodox commentary. It is not a substitute for prayer, the sacraments, or clergy; it’s a tool that helps users internalize Jesus’s words and apply them to modern life. The tone is personal and pastoral—never robotic or academic—so that everyday questions meet timeless truth.## Why It Matters—For All Christians* Anytime access. When counsel isn’t immediately available, aiortodox.com offers **instant, scripture-based guidance**—late at night, between meetings, or on the go.* Trusted sources only. Answers are built from the Orthodox Bible and recognized Church writings, not from random web pages. That yields doctrinal consistency that many believers—Orthodox, Catholic, and Protestant—will value.* Formation, not replacement. The platform aims to support clergy, not replace them. It points users back to church life, sacraments, and community.# Privacy You Can Rely OnPersonal notes and reflections remain private. Users can export or delete their data at any time. Conversations are designed to be safe, confidential, and respectful.# Now Live in Russia and Ukraine (Russian & Ukrainian Available Today)Originally launched in Romanian and then English for the U.S., aiortodox.com now serves Christians in Russia and Ukraine, with full Russian- and Ukrainian-language interfaces and responses available immediately from today. The full feature set—including AI priest chat and “What Would Jesus Say”—is available on web and mobile, free to access. “We’re honored to expand to Russia and Ukraine—home to major Orthodox communities—so believers can tap immediate, scripture-anchored guidance,” says Stanica.# Example Use Cases* “What are the fasting rules this week?”Clear, current guidance with biblical and canonical references.* “How do I start a morning prayer rule?”A simple routine with psalms and foundational prayers.* “How can I control my anger?”**Practical counsel from the Fathers plus a one-week prayer plan.* “Is a major feast approaching?”**Overview, historical context, and related prayers.* “I feel lonely and need to talk.”**A compassionate conversation with the AI priest and relevant scripture.* “I can’t ask my priest this yet—what should I do?”**Anonymous, scripture-based guidance that prepares you for a real-life conversation.## About aiortodox.comaiortodox.com unites advanced AI with the depth of Orthodox Christianity to deliver fast, source-linked answers, prayer guidance, and interactive conversations. Founded by Andrei Stanica CEO and Ionel Doboaca CTO with a global team of theologians and engineers, the platform invites all Christians to engage with historic teachings in an accessible, modern format. It’s free, live, and available now on web and mobile.Andrei Stanica, Founder & CEOcontact@aiortodox.coHave a blessed day.

