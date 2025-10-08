SPA Jolie New York Launches Advanced Non-Surgical Face Lift Treatments for Youthful, Lifted Skin

Rejuvenate your skin with SPA Jolie’s new non-invasive face lift—tighten, lift, and smooth without surgery or downtime.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPA Jolie, a trusted name in advanced skincare for over 30 years, proudly announces the launch of its new Non-Surgical Face Lift treatment , offering New Yorkers a safe, non-invasive solution to lift, tighten, and rejuvenate skin—without surgery, needles, or downtime.This advanced procedure utilizes state-of-the-art multi-polar radio frequency technology to gently heat the deeper layers of the skin. This stimulates collagen and elastin production, firms existing tissues, and encourages new growth for a refreshed, youthful appearance. Unlike traditional surgical facelifts, SPA Jolie’s Non-Surgical Face Lift provides natural-looking, gradual results over 2–4 months, with each session lasting only 30–45 minutes.“We’re excited to offer our clients a treatment that delivers visible lifting and firming without the risks and recovery time of surgery,” said a SPA Jolie spokesperson. “Our goal is to make advanced anti-aging treatments more accessible, comfortable, and effective.”Tailored Anti-Aging TreatmentSPA Jolie’s Non-Surgical Face Lift is carefully customized to each client’s skin condition and goals. The treatment is ideal for:• Lifting and sculpting the jawline and cheeks• Reducing fine lines and wrinkles, including crow’s feet and lines around the eyes• Enhancing skin texture and tone for a firmer, more radiant look• Minimizing puffiness and under-eye wrinklesThe specialized treatment probe targets sensitive areas with precision, ensuring effective tightening while maintaining comfort and safety.Why Clients Trust SPA JolieWith a legacy of excellence since 1992, SPA Jolie has become a go-to destination for non-invasive aesthetic treatments in New York City. The spa’s certified team is trained in the latest radio frequency technologies and provides fully personalized care plans to ensure lasting results.Clients benefit from:• Expert staff with decades of skincare experience• Proven, FDA-approved technology• Customized treatment plans• Natural, progressive improvements without surgeryLimited-Time Introductory OffersTo celebrate the launch, SPA Jolie is offering special introductory pricing through September:• Single session: $99 (regular price higher)• Package of 4 sessions: $300 ($75/session)These packages are designed to help clients achieve optimal results with a series of 4–6 treatments, scheduled weekly or biweekly.Free Consultations AvailableSPA Jolie invites new clients to schedule a Free Non-Surgical Face Lift Consultation to learn more about the treatment and create a personalized anti-aging plan.Appointments can be booked directly through the SPA Jolie website at https://www.spajolieny.com/skin/non-surgical-face-lift/ or by calling (212) 400-8000.About SPA JolieFounded in 1992, SPA Jolie is a premier New York City spa specializing in advanced skincare, hair removal, body contouring, and anti-aging treatments. Known for its professional staff and cutting-edge technology, SPA Jolie provides customized solutions for clients seeking effective, non-invasive beauty treatments.Media Contact:SPA Jolieinfo@spajolieny.com(212) 400-8000

