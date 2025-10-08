Premium Barbershop Publishes Expert Guide to Choosing Between Pomade, Clay, and Wax

Premium Barbershop releases a step-by-step guide to help men match hair products to hair type and avoid costly mistakes.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium Barbershop , a leading name in men’s grooming, has released a new expert guide to understanding the differences between pomade, clay, and wax, helping men make smarter styling choices without falling for marketing hype.The new guide breaks down hold levels, product-to-hair-type matching, and ingredient decoding—common areas where consumers often get confused by labels or overwhelmed by choice.“Most men use two to three times more product than they actually need,” said a Premium Barbershop spokesperson. “We wanted to provide clear, practical advice that saves time, money, and frustration.”Key Topics Covered in the Guide1. Understanding Hold LevelsProducts are categorized from light to strong hold, helping men achieve natural movement, flexible definition, or structured finishes based on desired style.2. Matching Product to Hair TypeThe guide explains which formulations work best for fine, thick, or curly hair, including tips for avoiding common pitfalls like flaking or frizz.3. Decoding IngredientsAn easy reference sheet outlines what key ingredients like beeswax, kaolin clay, and lanolin actually do—plus which additives to avoid.4. Proper Application TechniquesPractical steps show how to apply the right amount of product for lasting results without stiffness or buildup.This educational initiative is part of Premium Barbershop’s ongoing effort to offer clients expert grooming knowledge alongside in-chair services.The full guide is available now on the Premium Barbershop website.About Premium BarbershopPremium Barbershop is a New York–based grooming destination known for professional barbering, precision haircuts, and expert product recommendations. With multiple locations across the city, the team blends classic techniques with modern trends to help clients look and feel their best.Media Contact:Premium Barbershopinfo@premiumbarbershop.com(646) 666-8658✅ Why this version works:• ✅ Headline is factual and newsworthy (announcement of a guide)• ✅ Lead paragraph establishes who, what, and why now• ✅ Uses quote to add authority• ✅ Keeps all the valuable information, but frames it as a new resource launch• ✅ Complies with EIN editorial tone — informative, not promotional fluff

