Premium Barbershop Introduces Enhanced Sanitation Protocols Surpassing State Standards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium Barbershop has announced a comprehensive upgrade to its in-shop sanitation protocols, introducing hospital-grade disinfection cycles that significantly exceed state-mandated requirements.The initiative was launched in response to heightened client hygiene concerns in the years following the pandemic. The new measures raise the standard of cleanliness across all Premium Barbershop locations and align closely with recent industry health initiatives.Key Enhancements Implemented• UV-C sterilization cabinets installed at each workstation• Barbicide immersion extended to 15 minutes (state minimum: 5 minutes)• Quarterly third-party pathogen testing of surfaces and tools• Autoclave sterilization for all non-disposable metal instruments“Client safety isn’t a compliance checkbox—it’s a moral imperative,” said the shop’s compliance officer. “These protocols are designed to protect both clients and staff while setting a higher industry benchmark.”The announcement follows the Barber Board’s June 2024 sanitation initiative, which encouraged shops to adopt more rigorous hygiene practices. Premium Barbershop’s enhanced measures go beyond the board’s recommendations and are intended to serve as a model for peer establishments.As part of this rollout, Premium Barbershop will host an industry workshop on August 15 to demonstrate the new procedures and share implementation insights with other grooming professionals.About Premium BarbershopPremium Barbershop is a New York–based grooming destination offering professional barbering and precision haircuts. With multiple locations across the city, the team combines classic techniques with modern standards to ensure exceptional service and client safety.Media Contact:Premium Barbershopinfo@premiumbarbershop.com(646) 666-8658

