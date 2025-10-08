Premium Barbershop Launches Personalized Hair Coloring Services in Midtown Manhattan

Premium Barbershop expands its Midtown services with bespoke hair coloring for professionals and locals seeking modern style transformations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium Barbershop has expanded its Midtown Manhattan services with the introduction of personalized hair coloring, designed for clients who want to update or redefine their look.The new offering caters to both professionals and locals seeking everything from subtle tonal adjustments to bold, statement-making colors. By combining technical expertise with creative styling, Premium Barbershop aims to meet the growing demand for individualized grooming experiences in New York City.As workplace norms continue to evolve, more clients are using hair color as a form of self-expression and personal branding. Premium Barbershop’s team of skilled stylists works with each client to customize shades and techniques that align with their goals. The shop’s seven-day-a-week schedule provides flexible booking options for busy New Yorkers.“Hair color is increasingly becoming part of how people present themselves professionally and personally,” said a Premium Barbershop spokesperson. “Our goal is to offer a service that’s tailored, high-quality, and accessible to everyone in Midtown.”The addition of hair coloring enhances Premium Barbershop’s existing lineup of grooming services, which includes precision cuts, straight-razor shaves, and styling. The shop’s modern Midtown space provides a comfortable environment for clients seeking both classic and contemporary looks.Clients can book appointments or learn more at https://premiumbarbershop.com or by calling (646) 666-8658.About Premium BarbershopLocated in Midtown Manhattan, Premium Barbershop blends traditional barbering techniques with contemporary style. Known for its precision haircuts and professional service, the shop continues to expand its offerings to meet the needs of professionals and locals seeking top-tier grooming.Media Contact:Premium Barbershopinfo@premiumbarbershop.com(646) 666-8658

