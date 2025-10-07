Senate Bill 998 Printer's Number 1216
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Code Ch. 21 (relating to State Board of Nursing).
"Grant." A grant awarded under this act.
"Program." The Nurse Education Capacity Expansion Grant
Program established under section 3.
Section 3. Establishment and eligibility.
(a) Establishment.--The Nurse Education Capacity Expansion
Grant Program is established in the department for the purpose
of expanding the capacity of accredited nursing education
programs to increase the number of qualified students.
(b) Grant eligibility.--An eligible nursing education
program shall have:
(1) Accreditation as a nursing educational program by
the State Board of Nursing.
(2) Operated with graduating classes for at least three
years.
(3) A graduation rate at the time of application of no
less than 70%.
(4) A pass rate of no less than 80% among eligible
nursing students on the National Council Licensure
Examination - NCLEX in the prior year to application.
(5) An 80% job placement for graduating nursing students
within one year of graduation for the class prior to the date
of application.
(6) The appropriate training curriculum and facilities
to educate nursing students.
(7) The appropriate competencies to provide nursing
education for nursing students.
(c) Grant amount.--No grant may exceed $500,000 to any one
nursing education program during the length of the program.
Section 4. Uses of grant.
