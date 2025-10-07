Senate Bill 998 Printer's Number 1216

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - Code Ch. 21 (relating to State Board of Nursing).

"Grant." A grant awarded under this act.

"Program." The Nurse Education Capacity Expansion Grant

Program established under section 3.

Section 3. Establishment and eligibility.

(a) Establishment.--The Nurse Education Capacity Expansion

Grant Program is established in the department for the purpose

of expanding the capacity of accredited nursing education

programs to increase the number of qualified students.

(b) Grant eligibility.--An eligible nursing education

program shall have:

(1) Accreditation as a nursing educational program by

the State Board of Nursing.

(2) Operated with graduating classes for at least three

years.

(3) A graduation rate at the time of application of no

less than 70%.

(4) A pass rate of no less than 80% among eligible

nursing students on the National Council Licensure

Examination - NCLEX in the prior year to application.

(5) An 80% job placement for graduating nursing students

within one year of graduation for the class prior to the date

of application.

(6) The appropriate training curriculum and facilities

to educate nursing students.

(7) The appropriate competencies to provide nursing

education for nursing students.

(c) Grant amount.--No grant may exceed $500,000 to any one

nursing education program during the length of the program.

Section 4. Uses of grant.

