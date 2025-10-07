Senate Resolution 166 Printer's Number 1217
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1217
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
166
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, TARTAGLIONE,
STEFANO AND COSTA, OCTOBER 7, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 7, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating October 5 through 11, 2025, January 11 through 17,
2026, and April 5 through 11, 2026, as "PIAA Officials
Appreciation Weeks" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The observance of "PIAA Officials Appreciation
Weeks" serves to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of
the more than 13,000 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic
Association (PIAA) registered officials for interscholastic
athletics; and
WHEREAS, The PIAA Board of Directors announced that October 5
through 11, 2025, will mark the first of three "PIAA Officials
Appreciation Weeks" taking place this year; and
WHEREAS, The appreciation week for winter sports officials
will take place January 11 through 17, 2026, and for spring
sports it will take place April 5 through 11, 2026; and
WHEREAS, The PIAA is promoting the appreciation weeks and
requests its member schools to do the same because a game would
not be possible without officials; and
WHEREAS, PIAA officials make a difference in the lives of
