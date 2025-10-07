Senate Resolution 166 Printer's Number 1217

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1217

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

166

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, TARTAGLIONE,

STEFANO AND COSTA, OCTOBER 7, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 7, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating October 5 through 11, 2025, January 11 through 17,

2026, and April 5 through 11, 2026, as "PIAA Officials

Appreciation Weeks" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The observance of "PIAA Officials Appreciation

Weeks" serves to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of

the more than 13,000 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic

Association (PIAA) registered officials for interscholastic

athletics; and

WHEREAS, The PIAA Board of Directors announced that October 5

through 11, 2025, will mark the first of three "PIAA Officials

Appreciation Weeks" taking place this year; and

WHEREAS, The appreciation week for winter sports officials

will take place January 11 through 17, 2026, and for spring

sports it will take place April 5 through 11, 2026; and

WHEREAS, The PIAA is promoting the appreciation weeks and

requests its member schools to do the same because a game would

not be possible without officials; and

WHEREAS, PIAA officials make a difference in the lives of

