Senate Resolution 171 Printer's Number 1214

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - experience pregnancy loss or infant death than white or Hispanic

parents, and these disparities are likely the result of lower

quality of maternal health care, socioeconomic factors and

structural racism; and

WHEREAS, The loss of a pregnancy or death of an infant are

deeply painful experiences which can affect families long after

the loss, and many parents endure these losses silently and

without the support of their workplace or larger community; and

WHEREAS, People who have experienced pregnancy loss or infant

loss should have ample opportunity to grieve, including the

ability to take bereavement leave from work; and

WHEREAS, A public that is informed and educated about

pregnancy and infant loss can better learn how to respond with

compassion to affected individuals and families; and

WHEREAS, Professionals who may engage with individuals

following pregnancy loss or infant loss, such as physicians,

clergy, emergency medical technicians, funeral directors, police

officers, public health nurses, educators and employers can

better serve families if they are better educated about these

experiences; and

WHEREAS, In 1988, the month of October was officially

proclaimed as "National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness

Month" to recognize the grief of families, remember all the

pregnancies and infants lost and increase awareness about these

issues; and

WHEREAS, Many organizations continue to recognize pregnancy

and infant loss during the month of October; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of October 2025

as "Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

