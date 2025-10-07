Senate Resolution 172 Printer's Number 1215
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - undocumented people, people with disabilities, children, members
of BIPOC communities who feel unsafe interacting with law
enforcement and LGBTQ people, particularly members of the
transgender community, who face difficulties accessing gender-
appropriate shelter services; and
WHEREAS, Domestic violence takes many forms, and the victims
are often subjected to physical and emotional abuse, harassment,
threats, financial abuse and stalking; and
WHEREAS, Domestic violence can cause victims to suffer
physical and emotional trauma, anxiety, stress and sleep
deprivation and has been linked to long-term health issues; and
WHEREAS, Domestic violence is a chronically underreported
crime; and
WHEREAS, According to the National Coalition Against Domestic
Violence, 37.1% of Pennsylvania women and 30.4% of Pennsylvania
men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate
partner sexual violence or intimate partner stalking in their
lifetimes; and
WHEREAS, One in four women and one in seven men will
experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner; and
WHEREAS, In the last 10 years, more than 1,600 people have
died from domestic-violence-related incidents in Pennsylvania;
and
WHEREAS, Less than 20% of victims who report an injury from
intimate partner violence seek medical treatment following the
injury; and
WHEREAS, Each year, domestic violence programs in
Pennsylvania provide services to nearly 90,000 victims of
domestic violence; and
WHEREAS, An estimated 30% to 60% of perpetrators of intimate
