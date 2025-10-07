Submit Release
Senate Resolution 172 Printer's Number 1215

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - undocumented people, people with disabilities, children, members

of BIPOC communities who feel unsafe interacting with law

enforcement and LGBTQ people, particularly members of the

transgender community, who face difficulties accessing gender-

appropriate shelter services; and

WHEREAS, Domestic violence takes many forms, and the victims

are often subjected to physical and emotional abuse, harassment,

threats, financial abuse and stalking; and

WHEREAS, Domestic violence can cause victims to suffer

physical and emotional trauma, anxiety, stress and sleep

deprivation and has been linked to long-term health issues; and

WHEREAS, Domestic violence is a chronically underreported

crime; and

WHEREAS, According to the National Coalition Against Domestic

Violence, 37.1% of Pennsylvania women and 30.4% of Pennsylvania

men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate

partner sexual violence or intimate partner stalking in their

lifetimes; and

WHEREAS, One in four women and one in seven men will

experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner; and

WHEREAS, In the last 10 years, more than 1,600 people have

died from domestic-violence-related incidents in Pennsylvania;

and

WHEREAS, Less than 20% of victims who report an injury from

intimate partner violence seek medical treatment following the

injury; and

WHEREAS, Each year, domestic violence programs in

Pennsylvania provide services to nearly 90,000 victims of

domestic violence; and

WHEREAS, An estimated 30% to 60% of perpetrators of intimate

Senate Resolution 172 Printer's Number 1215

