Senate Bill 1037 Printer's Number 1218
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - * * *
(a.1) Surcharge increase and annual adjustment.--
(1) Beginning February 1, 2026, the amount of the
surcharge assessed under subsection (a) shall be $2.20.
(2) Not later than January 1, 2027, the agency shall
adjust the amount specified under paragraph (1), and each
year thereafter, the agency shall adjust the amount
calculated under this paragraph, as follows:
(i) The surcharge amount shall be adjusted by a
percentage equal to the upward percentage change in the
Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for
which figures have been officially reported by the United
States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics.
(ii) The surcharge increase shall be rounded to the
nearest 1¢.
(iii) The percentage change of the surcharge
increase shall be determined by comparison of the figures
for the previous June with the current June figures.
(iv) The surcharge increase shall be applied to the
next successive calendar year. If the percentage change
in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-
U) declines, the amount of the surcharge shall remain
unchanged for the successive calendar year.
(v) The agency shall, not later than 10 days after
determining the surcharge increase, transmit a notice of
the determination to the Legislative Reference Bureau for
publication in the next available issue of the
Pennsylvania Bulletin.
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.
