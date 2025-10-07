Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,639 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1037 Printer's Number 1218

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - * * *

(a.1) Surcharge increase and annual adjustment.--

(1) Beginning February 1, 2026, the amount of the

surcharge assessed under subsection (a) shall be $2.20.

(2) Not later than January 1, 2027, the agency shall

adjust the amount specified under paragraph (1), and each

year thereafter, the agency shall adjust the amount

calculated under this paragraph, as follows:

(i) The surcharge amount shall be adjusted by a

percentage equal to the upward percentage change in the

Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for

which figures have been officially reported by the United

States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics.

(ii) The surcharge increase shall be rounded to the

nearest 1¢.

(iii) The percentage change of the surcharge

increase shall be determined by comparison of the figures

for the previous June with the current June figures.

(iv) The surcharge increase shall be applied to the

next successive calendar year. If the percentage change

in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-

U) declines, the amount of the surcharge shall remain

unchanged for the successive calendar year.

(v) The agency shall, not later than 10 days after

determining the surcharge increase, transmit a notice of

the determination to the Legislative Reference Bureau for

publication in the next available issue of the

Pennsylvania Bulletin.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.

20250SB1037PN1218 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1037 Printer's Number 1218

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more