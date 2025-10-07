Senate Bill 1037 Printer's Number 1218

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - * * *

(a.1) Surcharge increase and annual adjustment.--

(1) Beginning February 1, 2026, the amount of the

surcharge assessed under subsection (a) shall be $2.20.

(2) Not later than January 1, 2027, the agency shall

adjust the amount specified under paragraph (1), and each

year thereafter, the agency shall adjust the amount

calculated under this paragraph, as follows:

(i) The surcharge amount shall be adjusted by a

percentage equal to the upward percentage change in the

Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for

which figures have been officially reported by the United

States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics.

(ii) The surcharge increase shall be rounded to the

nearest 1¢.

(iii) The percentage change of the surcharge

increase shall be determined by comparison of the figures

for the previous June with the current June figures.

(iv) The surcharge increase shall be applied to the

next successive calendar year. If the percentage change

in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-

U) declines, the amount of the surcharge shall remain

unchanged for the successive calendar year.

(v) The agency shall, not later than 10 days after

determining the surcharge increase, transmit a notice of

the determination to the Legislative Reference Bureau for

publication in the next available issue of the

Pennsylvania Bulletin.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.

20250SB1037PN1218

