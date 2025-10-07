Senate Resolution 167 Printer's Number 1220
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1220
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
167
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, CULVER, VOGEL, HUGHES, COMITTA AND KANE,
OCTOBER 7, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 7, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of October 5 through 11, 2025, as "National
Newspaper Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Our nation's founders recognized, in their vision,
that a democracy depends upon the convictions and actions of an
informed public, and that its citizens must have access to the
most complete and accurate information about their community,
their nation and the world; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is the birthplace of our nation's
independence, and the freedom enjoyed by the people of the
United States, supported by the right to free speech and a free
press, is a treasured principle upon which Pennsylvania and
America thrive; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth served as a pioneer in the
nation's newspaper industry, highlighted by the Pennsylvania
Gazette, a fledgling publication reestablished in 1729 by
Founding Father and publisher Benjamin Franklin, which became
the most successful newspaper in the American colonies and
shaped the political and cultural landscape; and
