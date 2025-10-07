Senate Resolution 167 Printer's Number 1220

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1220

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

167

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, CULVER, VOGEL, HUGHES, COMITTA AND KANE,

OCTOBER 7, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 7, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of October 5 through 11, 2025, as "National

Newspaper Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Our nation's founders recognized, in their vision,

that a democracy depends upon the convictions and actions of an

informed public, and that its citizens must have access to the

most complete and accurate information about their community,

their nation and the world; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is the birthplace of our nation's

independence, and the freedom enjoyed by the people of the

United States, supported by the right to free speech and a free

press, is a treasured principle upon which Pennsylvania and

America thrive; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth served as a pioneer in the

nation's newspaper industry, highlighted by the Pennsylvania

Gazette, a fledgling publication reestablished in 1729 by

Founding Father and publisher Benjamin Franklin, which became

the most successful newspaper in the American colonies and

shaped the political and cultural landscape; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18