Senate Bill 1038 Printer's Number 1219
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - (1) A designated space within a health care facility or
a health care provider's office in which a minor patient is
evaluated, diagnosed, treated or examined by a health care
provider.
(2) The term includes medical and dental operatories,
consultation rooms and procedure rooms.
(3) The term does not include waiting rooms,
administrative offices or other areas not used for the
delivery of health care services.
"Health care facility." A facility licensed under the act of
July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care
Facilities Act. The term includes, but is not limited to, a
hospital, ambulatory surgical facility, birth center, long-term
care nursing facility, hospice, home health care agency,
ambulatory care center, rehabilitation facility or any other
entity that is required to be licensed by the department to
provide health care services to patients in this Commonwealth.
"Health care provider." An individual or entity that is
licensed, certified or otherwise authorized by the laws of this
Commonwealth to provide medical or dental care in the ordinary
course of business or practice of a profession. The term
includes, but is not limited to, a physician, physician
assistant, certified registered nurse practitioner, nurse,
dentist, dental hygienist, optometrist, podiatrist,
psychologist, professional counselor, social worker, physical
therapist, occupational therapist, pharmacist, midwife or any
other health care provider as defined under section 503 of the
act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical
Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act.
"Invasive procedure." A medical or dental procedure
20250SB1038PN1219 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.