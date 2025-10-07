Senate Bill 1038 Printer's Number 1219

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - (1) A designated space within a health care facility or

a health care provider's office in which a minor patient is

evaluated, diagnosed, treated or examined by a health care

provider.

(2) The term includes medical and dental operatories,

consultation rooms and procedure rooms.

(3) The term does not include waiting rooms,

administrative offices or other areas not used for the

delivery of health care services.

"Health care facility." A facility licensed under the act of

July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care

Facilities Act. The term includes, but is not limited to, a

hospital, ambulatory surgical facility, birth center, long-term

care nursing facility, hospice, home health care agency,

ambulatory care center, rehabilitation facility or any other

entity that is required to be licensed by the department to

provide health care services to patients in this Commonwealth.

"Health care provider." An individual or entity that is

licensed, certified or otherwise authorized by the laws of this

Commonwealth to provide medical or dental care in the ordinary

course of business or practice of a profession. The term

includes, but is not limited to, a physician, physician

assistant, certified registered nurse practitioner, nurse,

dentist, dental hygienist, optometrist, podiatrist,

psychologist, professional counselor, social worker, physical

therapist, occupational therapist, pharmacist, midwife or any

other health care provider as defined under section 503 of the

act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical

Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act.

"Invasive procedure." A medical or dental procedure

20250SB1038PN1219 - 2 -

