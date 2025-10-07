Senate Resolution 168 Printer's Number 1221
PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1221
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
168
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, STREET, ROBINSON, ARGALL,
MARTIN, HUGHES, KANE, COMITTA, SANTARSIERO, VOGEL, BROWN,
SCHWANK, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI AND STEFANO,
OCTOBER 7, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 7, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of October 2025 as "National Disability
Employment Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, October 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of "National
Disability Employment Awareness Month"; and
WHEREAS, There are more than 2.7 million adults, or
approximately one in four adult Pennsylvanians, living with a
disability; and
WHEREAS, More than 500,000 Pennsylvanians with disabilities
are actively employed and are vital contributors to this
Commonwealth's productivity; and
WHEREAS, Many Pennsylvanians with disabilities still lack
equitable access to employment and the labor force participation
rate among Pennsylvanians with disabilities falls significantly
below the participation rate of Pennsylvanians without
disabilities; and
WHEREAS, Employers that welcome the talents of all people,
including people with disabilities, are a critical part of
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.