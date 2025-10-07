Submit Release
Senate Resolution 168 Printer's Number 1221

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1221

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

168

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, STREET, ROBINSON, ARGALL,

MARTIN, HUGHES, KANE, COMITTA, SANTARSIERO, VOGEL, BROWN,

SCHWANK, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI AND STEFANO,

OCTOBER 7, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 7, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of October 2025 as "National Disability

Employment Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, October 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of "National

Disability Employment Awareness Month"; and

WHEREAS, There are more than 2.7 million adults, or

approximately one in four adult Pennsylvanians, living with a

disability; and

WHEREAS, More than 500,000 Pennsylvanians with disabilities

are actively employed and are vital contributors to this

Commonwealth's productivity; and

WHEREAS, Many Pennsylvanians with disabilities still lack

equitable access to employment and the labor force participation

rate among Pennsylvanians with disabilities falls significantly

below the participation rate of Pennsylvanians without

disabilities; and

WHEREAS, Employers that welcome the talents of all people,

including people with disabilities, are a critical part of

