2025 September- Navigating Talent Trends in Myanmar

The top 10 industries and job functions with the most job posts on JobNet.com.mm in September 2025

YANGON, MYANMAR, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobNet.com.mm brings insights into the top 10 industries and job functions with the most job posts on JobNet.com.mm in September 2025 to help you stay ahead informed about evolving talent market in Myanmar. Here are the rankings of the to 10 industries in the order of most jobs posted on JobNet.com.mm for September 2025:1. Banking/ Insurance/ Microfinance2. FMCG3. Trading/Distribution/Import/Export4. Food and Beverage/Catering5. Manufacturing6. Education/Training7. Construction/Building/Architecture8. Telecommunications9. IT/Computer10. Retail/WholesaleThe list below highlights the top 10 job functions with the most job postings on JobNet.com.mm for September 2025. Whether you're seeking to expand your team, streamline your workforce, or stay ahead in the talent acquisition game, these insights will help you make informed decisions in your recruitment and growth strategies. Discover the most in-demand functions that are shaping the job market and driving success for businesses in Myanmar from highest to lowest:1. Sales, Business Development2. Finance, Accounting, Audit3. Marketing, Media, Creative4. Engineering, Technical, HSE5. IT Hardware, Software6. HR, Training and Recruitment7. Administrative8. Customer Service, Support9. Logistics, Warehousing, Port10. Education, Teaching, Childcare

