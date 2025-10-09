Business Reporter: AI-powered orchestration is poised to transform customer relations

Sinch research reveals how proactive relationship building drives competitiveness in an AI-first world

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Customer trust is increasingly won or lost in milliseconds. According to Sinch research , 41% of consumers are frustrated by too-frequent promotions, 39% by unsolicited communications, and 33% by irrelevant messages — evidence that outdated communication strategies are failing to meet growing demands.In an article published on Business Reporter, Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer at Sinch, explains how enterprises can overcome these challenges by embracing AI-powered orchestration to launch, adapt, and automatically optimize customer communications. He notes that rising customer expectations, fragmented tech stacks, and outdated systems are forcing companies to re-assess how to build trust and loyalty in an AI-first world.“In the next five years, customers will be won or lost in milliseconds by whoever can leverage AI to turn real-time data into hyper-personalized campaigns, context-aware updates, adaptive security and seamless support,” argues Bean. “It won’t just be about adopting AI for AI’s sake. The winners will use it to amplify human connection, orchestrating channels with the right intelligence and infrastructure to deliver fast, relevant and secure communications from the first interaction.”To learn more about the findings of Sinch’s research and the future of customer trust, read the article on Business Reporter.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About SinchSinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch’s Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

