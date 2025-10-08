Rebekah’s Bridal Set to showcase new showroom on SZ Road

Celebrating a decade of elegance and hundreds of happy brides

Every gown should be as unique as the woman wearing it — a creation of beauty, precision, and individuality.” — Jessy Rebekah, Founder & Fashion Designer, Rebekah’s Bridal

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reflecting the vibrant growth of the wedding industry in the UAE, Rebekah’s Bridal & Occasion Wear, a leading name in bespoke and designer bridal fashion, proudly announces the formal launch of its newly expanded showroom on Wednesday, October 15. Located on SZ road in Galleries 3, the new showroom offers brides and their families a wider selection of luxury bridal gowns, bespoke creations, and special occasion wear. This expansion aims to provide an elevated, personalized shopping experience, meeting the growing demand from brides seeking unique, handcrafted gowns that reflect their individual style. Jessy Rebekah, Founder and Fashion Designer, invites brides across Dubai and the UAE to explore the new space, designed to inspire creativity, elegance, and a seamless bridal journey from the first consultation to the final fitting.Jessy Rebekah, Co-Founder and MD, Rebekah’s Bridal says “The journey of a bride begins long before the wedding day — it’s in the idea, the dream, the first sketches. At Rebekah’s, we believe that every gown should be as unique as the woman wearing it. This showroom is the third expansion in our 10-year story, and we’re bringing our experience as well as principles to life in a space built for creativity, beauty, and precision. Over the past nine fabulous years, we’ve had the honour of helping hundreds of brides find or create their perfect wedding dress and, in many cases, dress their families. With the launch of this showroom, we’re taking that legacy forward in a space built for creativity, beauty, and precision.”Rhiannon Downie-Hurst – Founder, Brideclub ME has successfully mobilized her network to bring together leading vendors across the bridal industry for the opening. She says ""Having worked in the wedding industry for over a decade, I’ve had the privilege of working with many bridal brands, a select few have made the lasting impact that Rebekah’s Bridal has. Their commitment to luxury, individuality, and truly personal service has set them apart. The launch of this beautiful new showroom is not only a milestone for Rebekah’s Bridal but also a celebration for the wider wedding community in the UAE. I encourage brides-to-be, families, and vendors to visit Rebekah’s Bridal and access brideclubme.com for information every bridal couple needs.”Shresht Bansal – Owner, Creative Cuisines Inc Dubai catering at the opening commented "Food and fashion go hand in hand at celebrations. Just as a wedding gown sets the tone for the big day, a beautifully designed cake or menu completes the story. We’re delighted to collaborate with Rebekah’s Bridal on this launch, where attention to detail and artistry come together to create unforgettable experiences."Naziya S. – Founder and Luxury Calligrapher, Studio N Calligraphy Co Dubai will showcase her talent. "Calligraphy is more than art, it’s storytelling, a way of capturing the emotions and details that make a wedding day unforgettable. Just as a bridal gown reflects a bride’s personality, personalised keepsakes become treasured memories of love and celebration. Partnering with Rebekah's boutique launch is a wonderful opportunity for me to bring this essence alive through my calligraphy and personalisation, highlighting the intimate beauty of weddings in every stroke." she added.Sana Mohammed Talha – Body Art & Henna Artist, Sana Mehdi Art represents Eastern culture, noting "Henna is a timeless bridal tradition, celebrating heritage while embracing creativity. Just like Rebekah’s Bridal blends bespoke design with modern trends, my work aims to honour cultural roots while enhancing each bride’s individuality. It’s a privilege to be part of an event that values artistry at every level."Among prominent wedding industry professionals to join the celebration is Melon Perez from Melrish Weddings, a Dubai-based studio known for blending photojournalistic photography with cinematic documentary films to tell authentic wedding stories. Melrish Weddings has been named among the Top 50 Wedding Photographers worldwide by DWP Insider, featured in Martha Stewart Weddings, and celebrated by leading platforms across the Gulf.Anneya Pashinskaya, internationally acclaimed harpist who has accompanied musical performances across the cultural capitals of Europe and Asia, will delight guests with a special song and other captivating renditions.Denis Panchenko, Founder of Celebration Station added, “It’s an honour to be part of such a milestone celebration for Rebekah’s Bridal Boutique. Our goal at Celebration Station is always to create décor that not only enhances the space but also tells a story. For this special anniversary, we’re bringing the event to life with bespoke backdrops, elegant draping, and statement signage, all designed to reflect the boutique’s timeless elegance and the joy of this occasion.”Founded in December 2015 in Dubai, Rebekah’s Bridal has earned a reputation for curating an exquisite blend of designer ready-to-wear bridal gowns and bespoke, handcrafted wedding dresses. The boutique proudly features internationally acclaimed labels such as Maggie Sottero (including Rebecca Ingram and Sottero & Midgley) and Justin Alexander (including Adore and Lillian West). These distinguished collections are complemented by Jessy Rebekah’s signature custom-made designs, meticulously crafted by two dedicated teams specializing in custom design, fittings, alterations, and handcrafted tailoring.Utilizing luxurious fabrics such as silk, lace, chiffon, mikado, organza, and satin, each gown is enhanced with delicate hand embellishments, ensuring a masterpiece for every bride. Over the years, Rebekah’s Bridal has guided hundreds of brides in discovering or creating gowns that perfectly reflect their personality, culture, and individual style.The UAE wedding market continues to flourish, driven by growing demand for bespoke bridal wear, designer labels, and premium wedding services. Market research projects a CAGR of 12.9% from 2025 to 2030, with the sector expanding from USD 13.45 billion in 2024 to USD 27.75 billion by 2030.*Jessy of Rebekah’s Bridal concludes, “Our journey has been deeply rewarding, mirroring the remarkable evolution of Dubai and the UAE’s thriving industry. It underscores Dubai’s emergence as a premier wedding destination and a global haven for luxury shopping and unforgettable celebrations."About Rebekah’s Bridal & Occasion WearEstablished in December 2015 in Dubai, Rebekah’s Bridal & Occasion Wear has become a leading name in bridal fashion in the UAE. The boutique champions quality, craftsmanship and personalised attention. With a collection of internationally renowned designer labels and an original in-house bridal line, Rebekah specialises in bringing bridal dreams to life — whether via ready-made dresses or custom-made gowns tailored down to the finest detail. The range caters to the bride's family and occasion wear.*Source: Grand View Research – UAE Wedding Services Market Outlook

